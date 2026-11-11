Autonomous Public Transportation Market - Global Forecast To 2036 $98.74 Billion Opportunity Rising At 21.2% CAGR, Driven By AI, SAE Level 4 Transit, And Smart City Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Autonomous transit cuts labor and operating costs; Level 4 buses, AI and geofenced shuttles lead adoption, offering scalable ROI for smart-city networks

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Autonomous Public Transportation Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous public transportation market is projected to reach USD 98.74 billion by 2036, up from an estimated USD 14.36 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate of 21.2% during the 2026-2036 forecast period, according to the report.

Market expansion is being driven by advances in AI-driven navigation, computer vision, LiDAR, radar, V2X communication, and GPS & HD mapping. Public transport agencies are also responding to persistent driver shortages and rising labor expenses, which can account for 60-75% of operating budgets. These pressures are strengthening the economic case for autonomous buses, driverless rail systems, shuttles, pods, ferries, and aerial transit.

Successful driverless metro deployments and autonomous shuttle programs in Singapore, Shenzhen, Dubai, and other smart city hubs are providing scalable operating models. As municipal authorities and public transit operators move beyond pilot programs, autonomous mobility is becoming an increasingly important component of long-term urban infrastructure, sustainable transportation, and public transit modernization.

Autonomous Public Transportation Market Segmentation

The report assesses the market by vehicle type, autonomy level, technology, application, end-user, and geography. Vehicle categories include autonomous buses, autonomous rail & metro, autonomous shuttles & pods, autonomous ferries & water transit, and autonomous aerial transit. The autonomy analysis covers SAE Level 3, SAE Level 4, and SAE Level 5 systems.

Technology segments include AI & computer vision, LiDAR, radar systems, V2X communication, and GPS & HD mapping. Applications cover urban mass transit, airport & campus mobility, last-mile connectivity, and inter-city transportation. End-users include municipal & government transit authorities, public transit operators, airport & port authorities, private mobility operators & MaaS platforms, and corporate & institutional campus operators.

Autonomous Buses Lead Vehicle Demand

Autonomous buses are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026. Growth is supported by global efforts to automate and decarbonize urban bus networks while lowering congestion and operating costs. Full-size urban buses and autonomous bus rapid transit systems are gaining attention in regions with strong smart city policies and transportation modernization programs.

Autonomous shuttles & pods are also projected to record significant growth. Demand is increasing for station-to-neighborhood services, airport transfers, campus transportation, and other last-mile connectivity applications requiring flexible and responsive mobility.

SAE Level 4 and AI & Computer Vision Gain Momentum

SAE Level 4 is expected to represent the largest and fastest-growing autonomy segment in 2026. Its suitability for geofenced urban zones, dedicated transit corridors, airports, and campuses supports near-term commercial adoption. Transit operators are prioritizing these systems to improve service consistency, address workforce constraints, and reduce long-term operating expenses while maintaining rigorous safety requirements.

AI & computer vision is projected to account for the largest technology share in 2026, supported by its role in object detection, trajectory prediction, navigation, and urban scene analysis. LiDAR is forecast to grow rapidly as solid-state systems become more cost-effective and are integrated into redundant sensor platforms designed for dependable all-weather performance.

Urban Mass Transit Remains the Largest Application

Urban mass transit is expected to lead the autonomous public transportation market in 2026. City-wide initiatives to upgrade aging transport networks, expand driverless metro services, and introduce autonomous bus trunk routes are contributing to segment growth. Airport & campus mobility also represents a major opportunity because controlled, geofenced environments enable structured deployment of autonomous shuttles and pods.

Asia-Pacific Leads as Middle East & Africa Accelerates

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest regional market share in 2026. China continues to expand autonomous vehicle testing zones, Singapore is advancing autonomous mobility programs, and Japan is investing in autonomous transit to address demographic and workforce challenges.

The Middle East & Africa is projected to experience the fastest growth through 2036. Major urban development programs, including Saudi Arabia's NEOM and Dubai's smart city initiatives, are incorporating autonomous public transportation into infrastructure planning from the outset. The report also provides market analysis for North America, Europe, Latin America, and key countries within each region.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the autonomous public transportation market include Waymo LLC, Baidu Apollo, Mobileye Global Inc., EasyMile SAS, Navya SA, Yutong Bus Co., Ltd., CRRC Corporation Limited, Volvo Autonomous Solutions, Alstom SA, Siemens Mobility GmbH, Thales Group, Joby Aviation Inc., Volocopter GmbH, 2getthere, and WeRide Inc.

The report evaluates market revenue, historical performance, long-term demand, competitive positioning, technology trends, regional opportunities, product offerings, and recent strategic developments. It also identifies growth opportunities for established companies and new entrants across autonomous buses, rail & metro systems, mobility platforms, sensor technologies, and smart city transportation networks.

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