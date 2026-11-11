2 Days Left: Final Call For Technology Executives To Join HMG Strategy's Inaugural Tennessee C-Level Summit At W Nashville

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and senior technology executives will gather Friday for AI, cybersecurity, digital trust, workforce transformation and Iconic Leadership

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With just two days remaining, HMG Strategy is making its final call to CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and senior technology executives to join the 1st Annual Tennessee C-Level Technology Leadership Summit









The inaugural summit will bring together technology leaders from across Tennessee, the Tennessee Valley and Mid-South for a highly interactive day focused on the issues reshaping the enterprise: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data strategy, workforce transformation, digital trust and the rapidly expanding leadership mandate for technology executives.

Qualified technology executives who have not yet registered are encouraged to secure a complimentary executive pass while registration remains open.

22 Technology and Business Leaders Take the Stage in Nashville

The summit features a growing lineup of 22 technology and business leaders, including Kristin Darby, CIO, State of Tennessee; Nagi Kudithini, CISO & Technology Operations - Americas, Nissan Motor Corporation; Cameron Ahler, VP, IT, AI & Consumer Technology - Americas & EMEA, Bridgestone Americas; Ido Biger, EVP, Chief Information and Data Officer, Delek US Holdings; Kevin Morrison, VP, Deputy CISO, Unum; John Phillips, President, Briggs Home Care & EVP/CIO, Briggs Healthcare; Eduard De Vries Sands, CTO, CenExel; Don Baham, CISO and CTO, Rubicon Founders; Mark Blaze, President and CEO, Nashville Technology Council; and Dr. Janet Sherlock, Founder and CEO, Org.Works.

The summit opens with Darby in an executive fireside chat examining how leaders can use AI as a strategic enabler while strengthening resilience, modernizing operations and maintaining trust.

An executive panel on “Iconic Leadership: How to Lead Like a CEO - Designing the Future Workforce” will explore how AI is redefining roles, skills, operating models and culture, and how technology executives can lead organizations through continuous disruption.

Additional sessions will examine agentic AI, trusted data and business performance, secure innovation, cyber resilience, digital trust and the role of technology leaders in driving enterprise transformation and growth.

AI, Cybersecurity and Digital Trust Hit Particularly Close to Home in Music City

Nashville's defining music and entertainment economy provides a timely example of how quickly AI is changing the leadership conversation.

Across creative industries, technology executives must balance new opportunities for AI-driven innovation with questions surrounding intellectual property, digital identity, trusted data, cybersecurity and the protection of valuable digital assets.

Those challenges mirror issues confronting executives in healthcare, government, automotive, manufacturing, higher education, financial services and virtually every other industry represented at Friday's summit.

“AI is moving extraordinarily quickly, but the leadership questions ultimately come back to people, trust and business value,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.“Whether you're protecting patient information, enterprise data, customer identities or creative intellectual property, technology leaders have to enable innovation without losing sight of what makes their organizations valuable. That's why these cross-industry conversations matter.”

Already in Nashville This Week? Make Friday Part of the Trip

For technology executives already in Nashville this week for industry events, Friday offers an opportunity to extend the trip by one day and connect directly with Tennessee's growing technology leadership community.

Breakfast, lunch and refreshments are included throughout the day, along with executive panels, fireside conversations, interactive roundtables and extensive peer networking.

The program runs from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, making Friday a complete executive experience while still leaving the evening open to experience Nashville.

Complimentary executive passes are reserved for qualified CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and senior enterprise technology executives. Registrations are reviewed to maintain the executive peer environment.

Technology executives who plan to attend are encouraged to register now to claim a complimentary executive pass.

Technology executives can also explore:



Summit home page

Full Agenda

Speaker Lineup W Nashville Venue Experience About HMG Strategy HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. HMG Strategy's highly interactive CIO and CISO events bring together distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategy, technology and career challenges and opportunities facing technology executives today. Media Contact Peggy Pedwano

Chief Operations Officer

HMG Strategy

203-221-2702

... A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



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