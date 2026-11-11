Global Industrial Electric Vehicles Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 $66.2 Billion Opportunity Driven By AI, Automation, Agvs, Amrs, And Lithium-Ion Batteries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with automated material handling, data-driven systems, AGVs, AMRs and lithium-ion fleets that reduce labor, energy, maintenance and operating costs.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Industrial Electric Vehicles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial electric vehicles market was valued at USD 28.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 31.4 billion in 2026 to USD 66.2 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 11.3% from 2026 to 2033. Europe led the global market with a revenue share of 29.0% in 2025.

Market growth is being driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles in commercial and industrial fleets. Businesses are investing in industrial electric vehicles to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and address Scope 1 and Scope 3 carbon emissions. The integration of data-driven systems, Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics is also accelerating adoption across warehouses and manufacturing facilities.

Industrial companies are expanding their use of automated storage, retrieval, and material handling systems as they modernize existing facilities and develop new factories and warehouses. These investments support faster product movement, stock management, order preparation, and more efficient use of labor. AI and automation are also creating new industrial electric vehicle sub-segments that are growing faster than conventional product categories, increasing competitive and technological pressures on original equipment manufacturers.

In April 2026, Toyota Material Handling introduced its "Swarm Automation Transport" system. The automated warehouse transport solution combines the Toyota SAI125CB Automated Counterbalance Stacker with the T-ONE intelligent automation system. It coordinates AGVs for pallet transport, storage, and material flow optimization across warehouse and manufacturing environments. The system supports fully automated and hybrid workflows, helping companies improve productivity while reducing manual material handling requirements.

Battery innovation is another significant industrial electric vehicles market trend. Operators are increasingly transitioning from lead-acid batteries to lithium-ion batteries due to faster charging, improved round-trip efficiency, longer life- cycles, and higher energy density. Lithium-ion batteries can provide approximately three times the capacity of lead-acid alternatives while offering a smaller and lighter design. Their low maintenance requirements and suitability for around-the-clock operations make them increasingly attractive for demanding industrial applications.

Customization is supporting the adoption of AGVs and AMRs across diverse business environments. Companies can configure these systems around specific workflows and integrate them with existing warehouse, manufacturing, and enterprise platforms. Customized automation can improve material flow, optimize space utilization, and support more consistent performance across production and distribution operations.

Environmental sustainability is also influencing investment decisions. Automated industrial electric vehicles can reduce energy consumption and operational waste by optimizing travel routes, space utilization, and equipment activity. AMRs can be programmed to operate during peak periods and shut down when demand is low, enabling facilities to conserve energy without compromising productivity.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and evaluates industry trends and opportunities across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Automated Guided Carts

Automated Tow Tractor

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) Automated Guided Forklift

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



North America: U.S. and Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, and France

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia

Latin America: Brazil and Mexico MEA: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa

Report Benefits



Detailed industrial electric vehicles market analysis across major product segments and regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment and strategic planning

Competitive landscape and market share insights covering key industry participants

Analysis of emerging technologies, product innovation, and future market trends

Identification of growth opportunities and potential revenue streams Actionable recommendations to support effective business and investment decisions

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. The internal database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Industrial Electric Vehicles Market - Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1. Increasing Demand For Automation And Material Handling Equipment In Various Process Industries

3.3.1.2. Replacement Of Conventional Batteries With Lithium-Ion Batteries

3.3.1.3. Rapidly Growing E-Commerce Industry

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1. High Initial Cost.

3.3.3. Industry Challenges

3.4. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Industrial Electric Vehicles Market

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.1.3. Threat of Substitution

3.4.1.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.4.2. PESTLE ANALYSIS

3.4.2.1. Political Landscape

3.4.2.2. Economic Landscape

3.4.2.3. Social Landscape

3.4.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.4.2.5. Environmental Landscape

3.4.2.6. Legal Landscape

3.5. Economic Mega Trend Analysis

Chapter 4. Industrial Electric Vehicles Market: Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Industrial Electric Vehicles Market, Product Type: Key Takeaways

4.2. Industrial Electric Vehicles Market: Product Type Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2033

4.3. Automated Guided Carts

4.3.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Automated Tow Tractor

4.4.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Autonomous Mobile Robots

4.5.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.6. Automated Guided Forklift

4.6.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Industrial Electric Vehicles Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Industrial Electric Vehicles Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2033

5.2. North America

5.2.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.2.2. U.S.

5.2.2.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.2.3. Canada

5.2.3.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.3. Europe

5.3.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Germany

5.3.2.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.3.3. France

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.3.4. U.K.

5.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Asia Pacific

5.4.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.2. China

5.4.2.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.3. Japan

5.4.3.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.4. India

5.4.4.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.5. South Korea

5.4.5.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.4.6. Australia

5.4.6.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Latin America

5.5.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Brazil

5.5.2.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.5.3. Mexico

5.5.3.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6. Middle East & Africa

5.6.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6.2. KSA

5.6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6.3. UAE

5.6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.6.4. South Africa

5.6.4.1. Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Company Categorization

6.2. Company Market Positioning

6.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

6.4. Strategy Mapping

6.4.1. Expansion

6.4.2. Mergers & Acquisition

6.4.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

6.4.4. New Product Launches

6.4.5. Research & Development

6.5. Company Profiles/Listing

6.5.1. SWISSLOG HOLDING AG

6.5.1.1. Overview

6.5.1.2. Financial Performance

6.5.1.3. Product Benchmarking

6.5.2. DEMATIC

6.5.2.1. Overview

6.5.2.2. Financial Performance

6.5.2.3. Product Benchmarking

6.5.3. DAIFUKU CO., LTD.

6.5.3.1. Overview

6.5.3.2. Financial Performance

6.5.3.3. Product Benchmarking

6.5.4. BASTIAN SOLUTIONS, INC.

6.5.4.1. Overview

6.5.4.2. Financial Performance

6.5.4.3. Product Benchmarking

6.5.5. TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

6.5.5.1. Overview

6.5.5.2. Financial Performance

6.5.5.3. Product Benchmarking

6.5.6. HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING, INC.

6.5.6.1. Overview

6.5.6.2. Financial Performance

6.5.6.3. Product Benchmarking

6.5.7. JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (JBT)

6.5.7.1. Overview

6.5.7.2. Financial Performance

6.5.7.3. Product Benchmarking

6.5.8. BALYO

6.5.8.1. Overview

6.5.8.2. Financial Performance

6.5.8.3. Product Benchmarking

6.5.9. SEEGRID CORPORATION

6.5.9.1. Overview

6.5.9.2. Financial Performance

6.5.9.3. Product Benchmarking

6.5.10. KUKA AG

6.5.10.1. Overview

6.5.10.2. Financial Performance

6.5.10.3. Product Benchmarking

6.5.11. JUNGHEINRICH AG

6.5.11.1. Overview

6.5.11.2. Financial Performance

6.5.11.3. Product Benchmarking

6.5.12. SCHAEFER HOLDING INTERNATIONAL GMBH

6.5.12.1. Overview

6.5.12.2. Financial Performance

List of Tables [48]

List of Figures [8]

Companies Featured



Swisslog Holding AG

Dematic

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Bastian Solutions, LLC

Toyota Industries Corporation

Hyster-Yale, Inc.

Balyo

JBT Marel (John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT))

Seegrid

KUKA SE & Co. KGaA

Jungheinrich AG SSI Schaefer GmbH & Co KG

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