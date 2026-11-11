Holiday Gifting: Marisa Brahney Highlights CHITA Living's Vinca Power Recliner With Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lifestyle Expert Marisa Brahney Explains Why the CHITA Vinca Recliner Is a Gift That Brings Comfort Home for New Parents, Grandparents and Everyone in Between

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As holiday shopping gets underway, many of us are looking for gifts that are both thoughtful and practical. This season, shoppers are moving away from giving more“stuff” and toward gifts that make everyday life a little easier and a lot more comfortable.

One standout is the CHITA Vinca Recliner, which features a triple-motor system that independently adjusts the headrest, backrest and lumbar support. With smooth, quiet glide and swivel motion, GREENGUARD Gold certification, a 135-degree recline and built-in USB and USB-C charging ports, it's designed to work as a nursery chair for new parents and a favorite spot to unwind for years to come.

Lifestyle expert Marisa Brahney recently teamed with CHITA Living to share gift ideas that bring comfort and relaxation to the people we love most. Here's what she had to say:

What are some of the trends you're seeing this season?

Marisa Brahney: We're seeing a real shift toward gifts that people can enjoy every single day. Instead of giving more stuff, shoppers are really looking for gifts that make life a little easier and a lot more comfortable, whether it's for new parents, grandparents or someone who's working from home. Comfort is something everyone can appreciate. One of my favorite finds this season is the CHITA Vinca Recliner, and what makes it stand out is its triple-motor system, which allows the headrest, backrest and lumbar support to adjust independently. That means each person can find a position that feels right for them, whether they're reading, taking a break, watching TV or just unwinding after a long day.

Why is the CHITA Vinca Recliner especially appealing for new parents?

Marisa Brahney: New moms and dads spend countless hours feeding, rocking and soothing their little ones, so having a comfortable chair can really make a world of difference. The CHITA Vinca Recliner glides and swivels smoothly and quietly, with supportive flared armrests that help reduce fatigue while holding, nursing or bottle-feeding a baby. It's also GREENGUARD Gold certified, meaning it has been tested for low chemical emissions. This gives parents added peace of mind when choosing furniture for a nursery or family space.

Is this something people can enjoy year-round?

Marisa Brahney: Exactly. The best gifts are the ones that continue to add value long after they've been opened. The Vinca Recliner easily transitions from a nursery chair to your favorite place to unwind after a long day. It reclines up to 135 degrees and features built-in USB and USB-C charging ports, along with convenient side storage pockets, making it just as perfect for movie nights and reading as it is for everyday living.

Where can we learn more?

Marisa Brahney: Just visit chitaliving.com to enjoy Black Friday Mega Sales and discover thoughtful gifts that bring comfort home this holiday season.

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of CHITA Living

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