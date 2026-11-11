U.S. Frozen Meals Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $51.76 Billion As Convenience And Online Grocery Demand Accelerate

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Frozen Meals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, Distribution Channel, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. frozen meals market was valued at an estimated USD 30.91 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 51.76 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2026 to 2033. According to the report, market growth is being driven by rising demand for convenient meal options, evolving household structures, wider retail availability, and continued product diversification.

Busy lifestyles among working professionals and dual-income households are strengthening demand for ready-to-heat products that reduce meal preparation and cleanup time. Data from the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association indicates that approximately 71% of U.S. grocery shoppers consider ready-to-eat and quick-prep meals an important part of their shopping baskets. In addition, approximately 34% of consumers ate frozen meals weekly in 2024, highlighting the category's established role in household meal planning.

Demand is particularly strong among millennials and Gen Z consumers, who frequently select frozen meals to save cooking time. Breakfast Food products, including waffles and breakfast sandwiches, are gaining attention alongside Dinners/Entrees and Pizza. Product innovation, portion variety, and convenient preparation formats are expected to support continued adoption across multiple consumer groups.

Urbanization and smaller household sizes are also influencing U.S. frozen meals market growth. Consumers living in apartments, shared housing, or smaller households often prioritize products requiring limited preparation and cleanup. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data show that Americans spend an average of approximately 1.2 hours per day on food preparation and cleanup, reinforcing the appeal of efficient meal solutions.

E-commerce and grocery delivery platforms are expanding access to frozen food products nationwide. Walmart, Amazon Fresh, Instacart, and other digital retailers offer broad frozen meal selections with flexible delivery options. At the same time, supermarkets, hypermarkets, club stores, discount stores, and traditional grocery stores continue to increase product availability across urban, suburban, and rural markets.

Omnichannel distribution is helping retailers maintain year-round availability, reduce stockouts, and provide more flexible purchasing options. Despite frozen meal prices increasing by more than 20% between 2022 and 2025, consumer demand remained resilient. Half of U.S. respondents reported eating frozen meals or pizza at least once per week, demonstrating sustained category strength amid inflationary pressures.

Value considerations are expected to remain important as households manage tighter budgets. Multi-serve products and value packs provide options for larger households and cost-conscious consumers, while portion control, longer shelf life, and reduced food waste support the category's competitive position. These advantages, combined with relatively stable inventory costs, are expected to contribute to long-term market expansion.

Market Segmentation

The report provides country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends and opportunities across product categories, distribution channels, and U.S. regions.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Breakfast Food

Dinners/Entrees Pizza

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Traditional Grocery Stores

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Club Stores

Discount Stores

Online Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Southeast

Northeast

Great Lakes

Mid-South

South Central

West

California Plains

Report Benefits



Detailed analysis of the U.S. frozen meals market across major products, distribution channels, and regions

Assessment of the competitive landscape and market presence of key participants

Evaluation of major growth drivers, emerging trends, and future opportunities

Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment and strategic planning

Actionable intelligence for identifying revenue opportunities and guiding business decisions Analysis of competition strategies, market shares, and product innovation

The report equips manufacturers, retailers, investors, and other industry participants with market intelligence for evaluating growth opportunities, monitoring consumer behavior, assessing regional performance, and developing competitive strategies in the evolving U.S. frozen meals industry.

Key Attributes:

