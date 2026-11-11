Trangpt Brings AI Translation And Voice Tools Together For Cross-Border Business Communication

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The platform combines multilingual translation, document processing and speech synthesis to support international sales and customer service workflows.

HONG KONG, China, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TranGPT is bringing AI-powered translation, voice synthesis and business integration tools into a single platform designed for cross-border e-commerce, international trade and global business communication.

The platform supports translation across more than 180 languages, alongside document translation, real-time voice synthesis and RESTful API integration. Its product offering is designed to help individuals and teams manage multilingual communication as part of their everyday business operations.

For businesses serving customers in different countries, language support extends beyond translating individual sentences. Sales and service teams also need to understand incoming inquiries, prepare responses and communicate product information across different formats. TranGPT brings text, document and voice capabilities together to support these tasks within a broader multilingual workflow.







Supporting Everyday International Communication

TranGPT focuses on practical communication needs across international sales, customer support and overseas business operations. Its translation tools help users work with messages and documents in multiple languages, while its text-to-speech capabilities provide an additional way to prepare spoken content.

The platform also offers AI-assisted reply features and an AI side panel. These tools are designed to help users develop responses and access AI assistance while handling conversations. By bringing these functions closer to daily communication tasks, TranGPT aims to reduce the repeated switching between separate translation and writing tools.

For teams communicating with customers in North America and other international markets, these capabilities can support the preparation of multilingual responses and customer-facing content. Users remain responsible for reviewing translations and AI-generated material before use, particularly when accuracy, tone or specialized terminology matters.

Flexible Options for Individuals and Teams

TranGPT offers subscription and character-based packages for different usage needs, ranging from individual users to teams and larger organizations. The package structure allows businesses to select an option according to communication volume and operational requirements.

For larger customers, TranGPT's enterprise service offering includes dedicated technical coordination, priority handling for API and server requests, monthly translation usage reports, and discussions around feature customization and business requirements.

These services are intended to give teams clearer visibility into usage and a direct channel for discussing technical needs. RESTful API integration also provides a route for organizations seeking to connect language capabilities with their existing systems.

TranGPT's product approach centers on making multilingual tools accessible within routine business communication. By combining translation, AI-assisted responses and speech synthesis, the platform aims to help businesses manage language-related tasks as they engage with international customers.

About TranGPT

TranGPT is an AI translation and text-to-speech platform serving individuals, cross-border businesses and international teams. Its capabilities include translation across more than 180 languages, document translation, AI-assisted replies, voice synthesis and RESTful API integration.

Further information about its features, service options and product availability is available at .

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