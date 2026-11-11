Groundworks 2026 Closes With Call To Accelerate Construction Robotics Adoption Across UK

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inaugural London summit brings contractors, technology companies, investors and government together around the practical steps needed to move robotics onto active sites

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks 2026 concluded today at UCL Here East in London, bringing together leaders from construction, robotics, investment and government to examine how promising machines can become reliable tools on active construction sites. The successful inaugural event combined live demonstrations, panel discussions and networking, giving attendees opportunities to see technologies in action and discuss the practicalities of deployment.

Throughout the conference, speakers made a clear case for putting robotics to work on construction sites to help bridge the labour gap. Talks, panel discussions and live demonstrations showed how automation could support stretched teams and improve productivity, while keeping the focus on practical deployment.

Discussions pointed to three requirements for wider adoption: plan suitable tasks for automation early in project design, give the supply chain a viable basis for investment, and build confidence among clients and contractors through evidence from real projects. Speakers also stressed that construction sites change from day to day, so robotics must be tested against specific site conditions and workflows.

Panel discussions covered the commercial case for robotics, workforce skills, supply chain investment and the decisions clients and contractors face before deploying technology on site. Across the programme, participants explored the value of clear demand, solutions built around specific construction tasks and repeat deployments that help teams learn beyond a single pilot.

Organisations represented across the day included Mace, Monumental and the UK Department for Business and Trade. The event also featured VINCI Construction, GOLDBECK, Bouygues Bâtiment International, AUAR, Hilti, Kewazo, HS2, Digital Realty, Zacua Ventures, Foundamental and Brick & Mortar Ventures. Live demonstrations and networking gave construction teams, robotics developers and investors space to examine how those ideas could translate into work on site.

“I'll be honest, the response to our first Groundworks has been incredible. We knew there was a need for an event like this, but the interest and support we've had has gone well beyond what we expected.

Groundworks has given people a platform to come together, have conversations about the challenges, share ideas and work out how we can get more robotics technology onto construction sites.

It's rewarding to see that the wider industry recognises this gap too. That's the fundamental reason we started Groundworks in the first place. A massive thank you to everyone who came along, our speakers, sponsors, partners and everyone who helped pull this together. We couldn't have done it without you, and I'm really excited to see where we take this next.”, said Owen Drury, Founder of Groundworks Summit.

Throughout the day, contractors, developers and asset owners exchanged views with robotics builders, investors and policymakers on workforce capacity, major projects, the commercial case for automation and the changes needed to integrate technology into site workflows.

Groundworks 2026 took place on November 11, 2026, at UCL Here East in London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. For more information and updates, please visit groundworkssummit.com

About:

Groundworks is a UK & European summit focused on closing the gap between robotics innovation and real-world adoption on construction sites. Bringing together contractors, developers, asset owners, robotics companies, investors and government, Groundworks creates a forum for practical conversations about what works, what has failed and what needs to change to move robotics from demonstration to deployment. Its inaugural edition took place on November 11, 2026, at UCL Here East in London, combining a curated main-stage programme with live demonstrations of robotics built for real-world construction environments. Groundworks is brought to you by Bricks & Bytes. To learn more, visit groundworkssummit.com

For more information, please reach out to:

Girish Jaggi

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