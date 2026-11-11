Indra Group USA Wins Project Worth More Than $44 Million To Improve Mobility On California's Yolo 80 Corridor



It will deploy its advanced free-flow tolling technology, without gantries or intrusive in-road equipment, along the 17-mile Yolo 80 Express Lanes project, a key mobility corridor connecting Davis and Sacramento across the Yolo Causeway



Indra's solution combines 3D LiDAR technology, high-resolution cameras, radio frequency identification (RFID) equipment, open architecture and built-in cybersecurity to detect and classify vehicles accurately, thereby increasing traffic capacity and improving traffic flow

With this contract, Indra Group USA Inc. strengthens its leadership in the United States and its contribution to transforming mobility, with pioneering projects such as North Carolina's I-485, the first large-scale operational deployment of its C-V2X technology for tolling services



SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indra Group USA Inc. has been awarded a contract worth more than $44 million by the Capital Area Regional Tolling Authority (CARTA) to deploy its advanced free-flow tolling technology on the new dynamically priced Yolo 80 Express Lanes, which adds one express toll lane in each direction to the main routes connecting the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento.

The company will be responsible for the design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, warranty and maintenance of the tolling solution and automated high-occupancy vehicle detection system along the 17-mile stretch of Interstate 80 connecting Davis and Sacramento, including the Yolo Causeway, a strategic corridor for commuters and commercial transport that handles approximately 150,000 vehicles daily. This technology will enable dynamic lane management to increase traffic capacity and improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, shorten travel times and enhance safety.









“CARTA is dedicated to bringing reliable, long-term travel options to drivers throughout our region while generating dedicated revenue to reinvest directly back into our local transportation corridors,” said Kathleen Aziz, Executive Director of CARTA.“Indra's technology will provide a free-flow tolling solution that requires less roadside equipment and will help us keep traffic moving safely and efficiently.”

“This contract strengthens our position as a technology partner for the modernization of transportation infrastructure in the United States and builds on projects such as North Carolina's I-485, where we integrate connected vehicle technology into tolling services,” said Manuel López Villena, Director of the Traffic and Infrastructure Business in Indra's Mobility business.“With Yolo 80, we are further expanding our presence in California and bringing our tolling and traffic management expertise to CARTA to address the mobility challenges of one of the region's main corridors.”

Innovation to minimize infrastructure impact

Indra's gantryless express lanes solution at CARTA will deploy compact sidefire equipment installed on poles in the median, along with radio frequency identification (RFID) antennas mounted on light cantilever arms, eliminating the need for in-pavement sensors or gantry structures. Equipped with the latest-generation proven commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) 3D LiDAR sensors and high-resolution cameras, the system will accurately detect and classify vehicles and capture tolling transaction data in real time.

Its overhead and sidefire architecture will minimize traffic disruptions during installation and maintenance, enhance personnel safety and reduce long-term costs. At the Yolo Causeway, Indra's advanced technology will provide reliable tolling transaction capture without generating light pollution, limiting the projects impacts on adjacent wetlands, including California's largest urban bat colony.

Built on an API-first open architecture, the system will enable flexible integration with the back office provided by CARTA's partner, Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA), allowing drivers to use standard FasTrak transponders in the new access-controlled express lanes. Built-in cybersecurity protection and system redundancies will protect data and ensure service continuity.

To execute the project, Indra is partnering with Parsons Transportation Group to bring in a strong local engineering and installation footprint, along with extensive regional experience working alongside local transportation agencies.

With this contract, Indra further advances its growth in the United States and strengthens its role as a technology partner in modernizing the country's transportation infrastructure. Its technology is deployed in landmark projects such as tolling systems on I-485, SR 400 and I-66, fare collection for the Washington Metro and radar modernization for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), demonstrating its ability to deliver safe, reliable and efficient solutions for the most demanding transportation infrastructure.

About Indra

Indra is a leading Spanish multinational and one of the foremost global defence, air traffic and space companies that, through technology, protects our current way of life and anticipates the needs of the future. Its committed team of experts, its in-depth knowledge of the business and the latest technologies, and its unique innovation and systems integration capabilities make it the trusted technology partner for key operations and digitalization for its customers around the world. Thanks to its leadership in major European programs and projects, as well as its spirit of collaboration and partnership strategy, it drives the industrial and innovative ecosystem in these sectors. The company is part of Indra Group, which posted revenues totaling €5.457 billion in the 2025 fiscal year, with a local presence in 46 countries and business operations in over 140 countries.

About Indra Group USA

Indra Group USA Inc. is the American subsidiary of Indra Group, a global leader in technology and engineering solutions for air traffic control, mobility, defense, and digital transformation. Delivering mission-critical systems that advance the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of transportation and infrastructure across the United States, Indra Group USA is backed by decades of expertise, partnerships, and operations in 140 countries. It is helping modernize air traffic control and intelligent transportation and mobility systems to meet the evolving needs of American communities, agencies, and industry partners. Visit for more.

Communication Contacts

For Indra

Elsa Jiménez Blanco

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+34 669 82 93 19

For Indra Group USA

Scott Worden

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+1 248-825-9343



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