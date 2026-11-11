Alliance For Decision Education Launches New Limited Podcast Series, Navigating Uncertainty

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hosted by Executive Director David Samuelson, the series features conversations with education and policy leaders about making high-stakes decisions and preparing students for an uncertain future

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliance for Decision Education, a national nonprofit leading the effort to integrate decision-making skills into K-12 education, today announced Navigating Uncertainty, a new limited series from the producers of The Decision Education Podcast. Hosted by Alliance Executive Director David Samuelson, the series features conversations with leaders in education and policy about how they make difficult decisions, what they have learned from getting it wrong, and what they believe it will take to give the next generation the tools and agency to think for themselves.

“Education leaders have to make important decisions under uncertainty every day,” said David Samuelson.“I wanted to talk with people who influence education across the U.S. to learn from their experiences and see how they make decisions. These conversations also raise an important question for us all: How do we prepare students to navigate uncertainty in their own lives?”

Every day, students across the nation face decisions that will shape the rest of their lives. And the adults responsible for preparing them must make high-stakes decisions, under pressure, and in a world that keeps changing. Navigating Uncertainty explores how education leaders, from superintendents and policymakers to researchers, approach decision-making as they help prepare students not just to pass a test, but to navigate what comes after graduation.

Guests featured in the series include:

Mike Miles, Superintendent of Schools for Houston Independent School District, a longtime educator who previously served as superintendent of Dallas Independent School District and the Harrison School District in Colorado Springs.

Kirsten Baesler, Assistant Secretary for the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education at the U.S. Department of Education, who previously served as North Dakota's state school superintendent.

Ambika Kapur, Program Director within the Andrew Carnegie Foundation's Education program, who oversees grantmaking focused on ensuring students develop the knowledge, skills, and dispositions they need for future success.

The trailer for Navigating Uncertainty is available now. The first episode will be released November 18, with episodes releasing each Wednesday.

Navigating Uncertainty is available on all major podcast platforms under The Decision Education Podcast feed, with full episodes also available to watch on the Alliance's YouTube channel.

About the Alliance

The Alliance for Decision Education (the Alliance) is a national nonprofit and field builder with the mission of improving lives by empowering students with essential skills and dispositions for making better decisions. The Alliance partners with teachers, academic and business leaders, families and community members to raise awareness and lead the growing call to have Decision Education taught in schools across the country.

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