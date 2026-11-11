I Buy SD Thanksgiving Drive Funds Over 500 Meals For San Diego Rescue Mission

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The San Diego real estate team surpassed its initial goal of 100 meals and will continue its office-wide fundraiser through Friday, Nov. 20.

San Diego, California, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I Buy SD's office-wide Thanksgiving drive had raised enough to fund 560 meals for San Diego Rescue Mission as of Nov. 10, 2026, according to Parker Pallad, the company's contact for the drive. The San Diego real estate team exceeded its initial goal of 100 meals and will continue collecting donations through Friday, Nov. 20.







Thanksgiving Food Drive in San Diego

The company organized the drive to help fund Thanksgiving meals for people experiencing homelessness in San Diego. A prize raffle is part of the office fundraiser. I Buy SD plans to share the final meal count after the drive closes and San Diego Rescue Mission confirms the results.

San Diego Rescue Mission's Thanksgiving Community Meal

San Diego Rescue Mission will host its Thanksgiving Community Meal on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. at 120 Elm Street in San Diego. The nonprofit welcomes individuals and families experiencing homelessness or food insecurity. It plans to serve roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables and pie. The Mission will also offer hot showers and free haircuts earlier in the day and lists shuttle pickup information on the event page.

Meals, shelter and recovery services throughout the year

San Diego Rescue Mission began as a soup kitchen in 1955, offering food, clothing and spiritual support. The faith-based nonprofit now serves people across San Diego County through street outreach, emergency shelter, residential recovery and hunger relief. Its Navigation Centers offer 30-day emergency shelter. Mission Academy, its 12-month residential program, starts with health and wellness support, then helps participants pursue education or vocational training and work toward employment and housing.

The Mission's Partners for Hunger Relief program collects surplus food from businesses and institutions, including grocers, restaurants and hotels. The program also works with the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank to distribute food each week at no cost to nonprofit organizations running local hunger relief programs.

Members of the public can give directly through the Mission's official donation page. Those who would like to help in person can browse volunteer opportunities, including meal service and sorting donated goods. The Mission requires volunteers to register in advance.

I Buy SD's San Diego roots

I Buy SD is a family-run San Diego real estate business led by brothers Paul, Phil and Mark Green. Since 2014, the team has bought residential properties directly from owners across San Diego County. Their team buys residential properties directly from owners across San Diego County.

The Thanksgiving drive gives the team another way to support the community where it works. In its day-to-day business, I Buy SD often speaks with homeowners facing difficult decisions, such as what to do with an inherited property, how to manage a move on short notice or whether to take on major repairs before selling. The team's approach starts with listening to what each owner is dealing with, explaining how a direct sale works and giving the owner time to decide whether it fits.

For homeowners who want to sell a house as-is in San Diego, I Buy SD evaluates the property in its current condition and may make a no-obligation cash offer. Owners who accept can agree on a closing date that fits their plans and complete the sale through escrow without making repairs or preparing the home for showings.

About I Buy SD

I Buy SD is a San Diego-based real estate company that buys homes directly from property owners in San Diego County. The company works with homeowners who want to sell as-is and choose a closing timeline that suits their plans.

Press Inquiries

Parker Pallad

I Buy SD

parker [at] gghomessd.com