The Detective And The Locket Sets An Autistic Detective Against A Seemingly Flawless Plan

The Detective and the Locket: An adult mystery/romance novel (The Mason Stone Mysteries) by Raven Vestri

Raven Vestri intertwines an adult mystery with romance, drawing on personal connections to New York City, Long Island, and the people behind the characters.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A plan described as flawless meets an unexpected complication in a famous autistic detective in Raven Vestri's The Detective and the Locket: An adult mystery/romance novel (The Mason Stone Mysteries). Mason Stone's arrival challenges the certainty surrounding that plan, while the premise leaves another question open: whether the detective himself has encountered more than he bargained for. That uncertainty provides the starting point for a story combining mystery and an intertwined love story.

Vestri's reason for writing began with a love of mysteries and a desire to bring romance into the same narrative. Rather than choosing between the two interests, the author developed a book in which they intersect. Its adult designation is deliberate: Vestri notes that, although the cover might suggest a teenage audience, the love story includes very intimate passages and is intended for adults.

The personal foundations extend beyond the central detective. Ivy draws inspiration from Alessia, whom Vestri identifies as the author's love. That connection gives the romantic strand its own source in the author's life, alongside the mystery-writing ambition that prompted the book. For readers interested in the relationship between an author's experiences and fictional characters, these named inspirations offer a specific point of entry into the novel.

New York City and Long Island form the setting, with the choice rooted in Vestri's familiarity with both places. The author also identifies a longstanding love of the Empire State Building as part of that connection. These are not locations selected without a personal link: the setting brings the author's attachment to familiar places into a book shaped by both mystery and romance.

Vestri identifies three intended messages, each tied to a different aspect of the book. The mystery rests on the belief that no crime is perfect and that a mistake always exists somewhere. The choice of an autistic detective accompanies the author's emphasis on autistic people's important role in society. The romantic message is equally direct: love should be expressed rather than concealed.

The intended readership includes people who enjoy mysteries as an escape from everyday life, as well as those seeking romance and hope. The combination gives the book a place for both interests without presenting it as a younger-reader story. Its appeal is grounded in that pairing: the question of what can undermine an apparently perfect crime shares space with a love story that Vestri wanted woven into the mystery.

“Being autistic and very detailed, not missing anything, I modeled Mason Stone after myself.”

- RAVEN VESTRI

Raven Vestri is the author of The Detective and the Locket, part of The Mason Stone Mysteries. Vestri grew up in New York City and Long Island.

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The Detective and the Locket Sets an Autistic Detective Against a Seemingly Flawless Plan News Provided By BrightKey PR November 11, 2026, 15:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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