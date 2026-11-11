Vadzo Imaging Launches Armor-2020CRS-GMSL2: Onsemi AR2020 Color 20MP GMSL2 Camera For Automotive Vision Systems

Vadzo Imaging launches the Armor-2020CRS-GMSL2, a 20MP AR2020 color GMSL2 camera for high-resolution automotive vision over long-distance links.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vadzo Imaging, a provider of embedded vision camera products for OEMs and system integrators, today launches the Armor-2020CRS-GMSL2, a 20MP GMSL2 Camera built on the Onsemi AR2020 sensor. Part of Vadzo's SerDes camera portfolio, it combines 20MP color resolution, low light imaging, and a GMSL2 interface with a single cable design, low latency streaming, and multi camera readiness. Vadzo presents a 20MP Color GMSL2 Camera and an AR2020 Color HDR GMSL2 Camera for robots, vehicles, factories, and surveillance systems.

Why a 20MP GMSL2 Camera Must Balance Resolution, Bandwidth, and Distance

Resolution is easy to ask for and expensive to deliver. A 20MP frame holds more than twice the pixels of a 4K frame, and each extra pixel must be captured, moved, and processed. Perception software benefits, since small objects such as distant signs, plates, and defects cover more pixels. The link, the processor, and the power budget all pay for it, and a design that ignores the cost finds the limit late, when the frame rate it needs does not fit the link it chose.

The platforms that want this detail are demanding. A robot, a traffic pole, a drone, and a factory cell all sit far from their compute modules, and all shake, heat up, and cool down. Many cables across a moving joint or a vehicle body are a reliability and cost problem, and delay between the scene and the decision matters for anything that moves. A serial link such as GMSL2 answers several of these at once, and the designer must still match the stream to the link.

How a 20MP GMSL2 Camera Fits a High Resolution Stream onto One Cable

The Armor-2020CRS-GMSL2 is built on the Onsemi AR2020, a 20MP (5120 x 3840) color rolling shutter sensor with a 1/1.8 inch optical format and 1.4 micron pixels. GMSL2, the second generation of the Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link, carries video on a forward channel with a nominal rate of up to 6 gigabits per second and control on a slower reverse channel, over coaxial cable or shielded twisted pair. A short calculation shows what that means for 20MP. A full frame at 12 bits per pixel is about 236 million bits, so at 30 frames per second it needs about 7.1 gigabits per second, more than the nominal rate of one link, before any overhead. At 15 frames per second it needs about 3.5 gigabits per second and fits, and a 4K mode at 30 frames per second needs far less.

The consequence is a design choice. A team can run full 20MP at a lower frame rate, use a smaller mode or a cropped region when speed matters, or use more than one link, and the right choice depends on the task. The figures are illustrative, since the real stream depends on the output format and the overhead, and teams should confirm the available modes against the product documentation. A 20MP frame also takes time to read out, often tens of milliseconds for the sensor alone, which usually exceeds the delay added by the serial link itself, so low latency depends on the whole chain, from exposure to host.

The single cable design carries video, control, and power on one coaxial cable. Power over a long cable loses voltage in proportion to the current. For example, a run with 2 ohms of round trip resistance drops about 0.6 volts at 0.3 amperes, which the camera and the supply must tolerate, so teams should confirm the power budget and the voltage range for their cable length. A multi port deserializer can accept several camera links, and synchronized capture across them lets perception software compare frames taken at the same moment. A rugged build handles vibration and harsh field conditions, and teams should confirm the environmental ratings in the product documentation.

Product Overview: 20MP GMSL2 Camera for Advanced Automotive Vision Systems

The Armor-2020CRS-GMSL2 is a 20MP color GMSL2 module built on the Onsemi AR2020 sensor. As a 20MP Rolling Shutter GMSL2 Camera, it offers high resolution at reasonable cost, and as an AR2020 GMSL2 Camera, it carries that detail over a long, robust link. The 20MP HDR GMSL2 Camera designation covers its wide range imaging. The module also serves as an AR2020 Color GMSL2 Camera, a 20MP Color HDR GMSL2 Camera, an AR2020 Rolling Shutter GMSL2 Camera, a 20MP Rolling Shutter HDR GMSL2 Camera, an AR2020 HDR GMSL2 Camera, a 20MP Color Rolling Shutter GMSL2 Camera, a 20MP GMSL2 Camera Module, a 20MP High Resolution GMSL2 Camera, and an AR2020 GMSL2 Coax Camera for designs that need a long, robust link. It also serves as an Advanced Automotive Vision GMSL2 Camera, an Automotive Vision Systems GMSL2 Camera, a High Resolution Automotive GMSL2 Camera, an Automotive Color Imaging GMSL2 Camera, and an Advanced Driver Assistance GMSL2 Camera for engineers who build perception systems.

Key Capabilities of the 20MP GMSL2 Camera

Key specs: 20MP (5120 x 3840) Max Resolution | Onsemi AR2020 1/1.8 inch Sensor Format | 1.4 micron Pixel | Color with Rolling Shutter | GMSL2 SerDes Interface | Lens per Module Configuration

20MP Color Resolution

The sensor records 5120 x 3840 in color, which puts many pixels on small, distant objects such as signs, plates, and defects. A rolling shutter reads the image row by row, which suits most scenes, and fast motion or strong vibration can show slight skew, which a short exposure reduces. Teams should confirm the available modes and frame rates.

Low Light Imaging

The sensor offers good low light response, and its pixels are 1.4 microns. Small pixels collect less light each, so a lens with a wide aperture and steady illumination help considerably, and combining neighboring pixels in a lower resolution mode trades detail for sensitivity. Teams should test at the darkest light they expect.

High Bandwidth Long Reach

GMSL2 delivers high speed video over coaxial cable across long distances between the module and the host, with a nominal forward rate of up to 6 gigabits per second. The full 20MP frame at high rates needs more than one link carries, so teams should choose the mode and the frame rate to match the link. Teams should confirm the cable length for their design, and they should test the whole run with the real connectors, since a cable that passes on the bench can behave differently beside a motor or an inverter.

Single Cable Design

Video, control data, and power share one coaxial cable, which cuts wiring effort and installation time. A long cable drops voltage as current flows, so the power budget and the voltage range should be checked for the real run. As a 20MP GMSL2 Camera Manufacturer, Vadzo supports deserializer selection, cable planning, and enclosure design.

Low Latency Streaming

Direct SerDes transfer keeps the delay added by the link minimal, which matters for real time decisions on moving platforms. The sensor readout and the host processing usually add more, so the whole chain should be measured, for example by filming a running timer on a display.

Multi Camera Readiness

The module pairs with multi port GMSL2 deserializers for synchronized multi camera setups, so frames from several camera units can be compared at the same moment. The total bandwidth into the host must fit its camera inputs, and teams should plan it before choosing the number of units. Four units at 5 frames per second of full 20MP at 12 bits, for example, bring about 4.7 gigabits per second into the host, an illustrative figure that shows how quickly the total grows.

Rugged Build

The module is engineered to handle vibration and harsh field conditions in automotive and industrial use. Teams should confirm the environmental ratings, secure the connector against vibration, and test the module on the real platform.

“Twenty megapixels is a promise of detail, and the link has to keep it. The Armor-2020CRS-GMSL2 puts that detail on one coaxial cable with video, control, and power, and it pairs with multi port deserializers for synchronized multi camera systems. We are plain about the limits. Full resolution at a high frame rate needs more than one link carries, so the mode and the frame rate must be chosen together, long cables drop voltage, and the whole chain must be measured for latency. We help customers plan all three.” - Alwin Vincent, Product Manager, Vadzo Imaging

Applications for High Resolution Vision on Moving Platforms

Automation and Robotics

Robots, factory cells, and aircraft carry camera units on moving parts, far from their compute modules. The Armor-2020CRS-GMSL2 works as an Autonomous mobile robots GMSL2 Camera for navigation and docking, as a factory automation GMSL2 Camera for inspection stations where the 20MP frame reveals small defects, and as a Drone GMSL2 Camera on unmanned ground and aerial vehicles, with a thin coaxial cable to the compute module. Teams should check weight and connector retention, and they should test navigation software at the frame rate the link actually allows, since a lower rate at full resolution may suit docking better than a higher rate at a smaller mode.

Security and Surveillance

Poles, gantries, and perimeters need detail at distance and a cable that carries both video and power. The module serves as a Smart traffic GMSL2 Camera for intelligent transportation systems and as a Smart surveillance GMSL2 Camera for perimeter security, where 20MP lets one unit cover a wide area. Privacy rules apply to recorded video and belong to the operator, and a pole mounted unit should be checked for wind induced vibration, which can blur a high resolution frame more than a low resolution one.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can one GMSL2 link carry a 20MP video stream?

A: Vadzo Imaging explains that it depends on the frame rate and the format. GMSL2 has a nominal forward rate of up to 6 gigabits per second. A 20MP frame at 12 bits per pixel is about 236 million bits, so 30 frames per second needs about 7.1 gigabits per second, which exceeds one link, while 15 frames per second needs about 3.5 and fits. These figures are illustrative, and Vadzo Imaging recommends confirming the available modes.

Q: What does single cable design mean for a camera?

A: It means video, control data, and power travel on one coaxial cable, which cuts wiring effort and installation time. A long cable loses voltage as current flows, for example about 0.6 volts for 0.3 amperes through 2 ohms of round trip resistance, so the power budget must be checked for the real cable length. Vadzo Imaging helps customers plan the run.

Q: How do several GMSL2 camera units stay synchronized?

A: A multi port deserializer accepts several camera links, and a shared timing signal can start the camera units at the same moment, so frames from different units can be compared. The total data must fit the inputs of the host, and Vadzo Imaging recommends planning the bandwidth and testing the synchronization on the real platform before a large rollout.

Q: Does a serial link add delay to the video?

A: The delay added by direct serial transfer is small. The larger parts of the delay usually come from the sensor readout, which for a large frame can take tens of milliseconds, and from the processing on the host. Vadzo Imaging suggests measuring the whole chain, for example by filming a running timer on the display, instead of looking at the link alone.

Q: Why should integrators choose Vadzo Imaging as their 20MP GMSL2 camera manufacturer?

A: Vadzo Imaging offers more than a camera module built around a capable sensor. Integrators receive a 20MP color module with a single cable design, low latency streaming, and multi camera readiness, with candid guidance on bandwidth, voltage drop, and the details to confirm in the documentation, plus engineering support for lens selection, firmware customization, and enclosure design. Vadzo Imaging maintains evaluation kits with no minimum order requirement, so teams can test on their own platform before committing to volume production.

Availability

The Armor-2020CRS-GMSL2 20MP GMSL2 Camera, built on the Onsemi AR2020 sensor, is available now for evaluation and production orders. Evaluation kits include the camera module, a cable, and platform documentation, with no minimum order requirement. Integration teams can test frame rates against their own link, measure voltage drop on their own cable, and check multi camera synchronization before committing to a production bill of materials. Browse the full range of camera options at Vadzo's website or discuss OEM integration requirements.

About Vadzo Imaging

Vadzo Imaging is a global provider of embedded vision solutions and delivers high performance camera technologies and imaging platforms for applications in robotics, industrial automation, UAVs, edge AI, and medical systems. Its products are designed for seamless integration with leading embedded platforms including NVIDIA Jetson, Rockchip, Raspberry Pi, and NXP i.MX. Vadzo supports customers through hardware customization, firmware development, and module level drivers, enabling faster development and deployment of vision based systems across MIPI, USB, GigE, Wi-Fi, GMSL2, and SerDes camera interfaces.

Alwin Vincent

Vadzo Imaging

+1 817-678-2139

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Vadzo Imaging Launches Armor-2020CRS-GMSL2: Onsemi AR2020 Color 20MP GMSL2 Camera for Automotive Vision Systems News Provided By Vadzo Imaging November 11, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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