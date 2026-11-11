New Report Reveals The 10 Most Common Hubspot Setup Mistakes And How To Fix Them

The 2026 HubSpot Portal Audit Report

Orange Marketing Releases The 2026 HubSpot Portal Audit Report, Drawing on Three Years of Paid Portal Audits

- Rebecca Gonzalez, CEO, Orange MarketingNEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Orange Marketing, a HubSpot Diamond Partner specializing in RevOps and B2B and nonprofit growth, today released The 2026 HubSpot Portal Audit Report: What Three Years of Portal Audits Found. The original research found that every HubSpot portal Orange Marketing audited had issues with revenue attribution and lifecycle stages. In addition, 85% of organizations were paying for marketing contacts they had never emailed.The report draws on paid HubSpot portal audits completed from 2024 through 2026 for organizations in B2B software, professional services, financial services, manufacturing, and nonprofits. The portals ranged from around 1,200 marketing contacts to 1.5 million total records, and several were connected to Salesforce, NetSuite, or other systems. Each audit was coded for 34 recurring findings, with results broken out for large and small-to-mid-sized portals.“We've audited hundreds of HubSpot portals, from simple Starter setups to enterprise instances with multiple brands and integrations,” said Rebecca Gonzalez, CEO at Orange Marketing.“The pattern is consistent. Teams often can't tell their CFO which programs produce revenue, and they're paying for seats, contacts, and hubs they don't use. Both problems are fixable, and the most common root cause takes about five minutes to correct.”Key findings from the report include:. Every portal had attribution and lifecycle stage problems. 60% had an email health score below target. 70% had seats nobody used, or the wrong people in them. Half let deals be created without a contact, the most common cause of broken attribution and a five-minute fix“Most of what we find isn't a HubSpot problem. It's a setup problem that's built up over time,” said Kirill Ougarov, RevOps Director at Orange Marketing.“A deal form that doesn't require a contact, routing workflows still assigning leads to someone who left, a CRM sync throwing errors nobody reads. None of it shows up on a dashboard, but it all impacts results."The report covers the 10 most common mistakes, each with a real, anonymized example, the business cost, and the fixes in the order Orange Marketing recommends making them. Orange highly recommends a HubSpot portal audit once a year, about 90 days before renewal.The report is available now on Orange Marketing's website: [LINK]About Orange Marketing:A HubSpot Diamond Partner ranked in the top 3% of HubSpot partners in the US, with 165+ five-star reviews, Orange is a WBENC-certified women-owned business. The agency specializes in RevOps, enterprise HubSpot migrations, marketing operations, and answer engine optimization for nonprofits and B2B companies.For more information, visit .

Monica Cavanagh

Orange Marketing

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New Report Reveals the 10 Most Common HubSpot Setup Mistakes and How to Fix Them News Provided By Orange Marketing November 11, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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