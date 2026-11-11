SAYA And Edulinx Partner To Bring Japan-Native Cybersecurity And AI Safety Training To Japanese Enterprises

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EdulinX will bring SAYA's Japan-native cybersecurity and AI safety education to enterprise clients, helping address Japan's cyber literacy gap.

- Jonathan Hiroshi Rossi, Co-founder, SAYA University

JAPAN, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SAYA, the cybersecurity and AI safety education company building the world's largest Japan-native library of digital safety training, today announced a partnership with EdulinX Corporation, an end-to-end EdTech solutions provider serving more than 1,270 organizations across Japan. Under the partnership, EdulinX will introduce an upskilling program that combines business English and workplace skills development with practical, hands-on cybersecurity and AI safety education.

Japanese organizations are already investing heavily in reskilling and upskilling as they navigate digital transformation, and separately in cybersecurity infrastructure to defend against a rising volume of scams, social engineering, and increasingly AI-generated fraud, including deepfake voice and video impersonation. What has been missing is the layer in between: the practical, human-level knowledge that helps employees actually recognize phishing, manipulation, and AI-enabled deception as they encounter it, at the same stage of their development where they are already building professional, workforce-ready skills.

Japan is confronting a sustained wave of large-scale cyberattacks that has exposed tens of millions of personal records. But the initial breach is only the beginning. Stolen information can fuel more targeted and convincing phishing, impersonation and fraud long after systems are restored. For Japanese businesses, technical recovery must be matched by workforce readiness. Employees must be equipped to recognize and respond to the attacks that follow. Closing the security-literacy gap is now a business imperative, not just a training objective.

The partnership addresses that gap by making SAYA's short-form, anime-style cybersecurity and AI safety training available to the same enterprises that rely on EdulinX for workplace learning - including clients of Reallyenglish, its business English offering, and Prospera Training Solutions, its on-demand professional skills content. Employers can build language proficiency, workplace capability, and cybersecurity and AI safety judgment across a coordinated development plan, rather than treating security awareness as a separate, forgettable compliance exercise bolted onto unrelated training.

For enterprises, the combination addresses a blind spot that neither training category solves alone: employees can be fluent in business English and well-versed in workplace conduct yet still lack the concrete knowledge to identify the cyberattack and AI-driven manipulation tactics increasingly used against them.

“Japan doesn't have a shortage of capable, well-trained professionals. It has a gap in making available at scale the specific, practical knowledge that keeps people safe from cyberattacks and AI-enabled deception,” said Jonathan Rossi, CEO of SAYA.“EdulinX has spent more than two decades building the relationships Japanese organizations trust for workplace learning. Working with EdulinX lets us reach employers at the exact moment they're already investing in their people. SAYA delivers the largest Japan-native safety training library as bite-sized micro-learning, so that cybersecurity and AI safety become a foundational part of digital literacy and of workforce reskilling.”

“AI is reshaping how we work, while cyber threats continue to evolve at unprecedented speed,” said Peter A. Owans, President & CEO of EdulinX Corporation.“Organizations need employees who can communicate globally, use AI responsibly, and recognize emerging cyber risks. Through our partnership with SAYA, we are combining cybersecurity awareness, AI safety, and professional English development into a single learning experience that reflects the realities of today's workplace.”

The program will roll out to EdulinX's enterprise clients. SAYA's modules will be delivered in the same short-form, mobile-first or e-learning format.

About SAYA

SAYA is a Japan-native cybersecurity and AI safety education company building the world's largest library of Japan-specific digital safety training. SAYA delivers concrete, practical knowledge, in 3–5 minute anime-style modules, that helps employees, consumers, and families identify and respond to scams, social engineering, AI-generated fraud, and other cyber and AI-enabled threats. SAYA works with enterprises, mobile carriers and platforms, and government partners across Japan.

About EdulinX

EdulinX Corporation is an end-to-end EdTech solutions provider in Japan, partnering with more than 1,200 organizations across the public and private sectors. Founded in 2001 as Reallyenglish Japan Co., Ltd., EdulinX today delivers workplace learning through two brands: Reallyenglish, its English language e-learning offering, including TOEIC and IELTS preparation, business speaking, writing, and presentations; and Prospera Training Solutions, which delivers bite-sized, video-on-demand, and microlearning content for long-term workplace capability building. EdulinX is led by President & CEO Peter Owans.

Media Contact

Yuka Komeji, SAYA -...

Yuka Komeji

SAYA

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SAYA and EdulinX Partner to Bring Japan-Native Cybersecurity and AI Safety Training to Japanese Enterprises News Provided By KV Equity Partners (SAYA) November 11, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.