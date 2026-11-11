20,232 SF Medical Imaging Facility

Transaction involved an established diagnostic imaging provider and a long-term triple-net lease

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ERE Healthcare Real Estate Advisors (“ERE”) announced the successful sale of a 20,232-square-foot medical imaging facility occupied by California Imaging Institute in Fresno, California.California Imaging Institute is an established diagnostic imaging provider serving the Fresno market. The property is supported by a long-term triple-net lease, creating an attractive investment profile centered around an established healthcare tenant and stable contractual rental income.ERE advised on the sale and positioned the property around its specialized healthcare use, established tenancy, and long-term lease structure.The transaction required significant coordination, starting with a multi-year lease renegotiation; an extended due diligence, evolving closing requirements, and outstanding property documentation created additional complexity. ERE actively led the entire process, working with the buyer, seller, and tenant to address outstanding items, facilitate communication and maintain momentum.Despite the challenges, the transaction successfully closed, demonstrating ERE's ability to navigate complex healthcare real estate transactions, including lease renegotiations, while actively managing issues that often arise throughout the diligence and closing process.The transaction was led by Chase Jarrett and Collin Hart of ERE Healthcare Real Estate Advisors.

Tyffanie Herman

ERE Healthcare Real Estate Advisors

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ERE Healthcare Real Estate Advisors Completes Sale of 20,232-Square-Foot Medical Imaging Facility in Fresno, California News Provided By ERE Healthcare Real Estate Advisors November 11, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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