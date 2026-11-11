Margaret's The Couture Cleaner Named Best Dry Cleaner In La Jolla For 14Th Consecutive Year

Margaret's the Couture Cleaner logo features elegant black script with a signature green leaf, representing a legacy of luxury garment care, couture cleaning, textile preservation, and restoration since 1953.

Margaret's the Couture Cleaner celebrates its 2026 Best of La Jolla award for Best Dry Cleaner, recognizing its longstanding tradition of luxury garment care since 1953.

Margaret's celebrates 14 years as La Jolla's Best Dry Cleaner, honoring its legacy of couture garment care, restoration, and preservation since 1953.

- Chuck Horst, President, Margaret's the Couture Cleaner

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Margaret's the Couture Cleaner, a Southern California leader in luxury dry cleaning, couture garment care, textile preservation, and restoration, has been voted Best Dry Cleaner in La Jolla for 2026, marking its 14th consecutive year receiving the distinction from the La Jolla Village News Best of La Jolla awards.

The recognition celebrates Margaret's longstanding commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, personalized service, and the specialized care of luxury garments, designer accessories, and treasured textiles.

A La Jolla Legacy Since 1953: Margaret's connection to La Jolla dates to 1953, when the business laid the foundation for a tradition that continues more than seven decades later. Its original La Jolla flagship remains an important part of the company's heritage and its commitment to the community. Over the years, Margaret's has evolved from a neighborhood dry cleaner into a specialized couture cleaning, conservation, and restoration business serving private clients, luxury retailers, collectors, museums, and cultural institutions. Today, Margaret's operates five Southern California locations in La Jolla, Del Mar, San Diego, Newport Beach, and Los Angeles, with specialized cleaning and restoration facilities supporting its expanding services.

"We are honored to be La Jolla's Best Dry Cleaner for 14 consecutive years. This recognition reflects our commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, personalized service, and our community." Chuck Horst, President

Beyond Traditional Dry Cleaning: Couture Care and Preservation. Margaret's distinguishes itself through expertise that extends far beyond conventional dry cleaning. Its services include: Couture and designer garment cleaning: Specialized treatment for luxury fashion, delicate fabrics, embellished garments, and exceptional designer pieces. Leather, suede, and handbag restoration: Expert cleaning, refinishing, color restoration, and repair of designer handbags, leather garments, and accessories. Luxury footwear cleaning and restoration: Specialized care for designer shoes, boots, and delicate materials, including satin, suede, and fine leather. Bridal gown cleaning and preservation: Wedding dress cleaning, restoration, alterations, pressing, and archival preservation. Vintage fashion and textile conservation: Cleaning, stabilization, restoration, and collection preparation for historically significant garments and textiles. Fine household textile care: Specialized cleaning and restoration of decorative textiles, window treatments, and other fine home furnishings.

Margaret's expertise also supports museums and cultural institutions requiring specialized textile care and exhibition preparation. Recent projects include cleaning and maintaining garments for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, restoring historic textiles for the Vietnamese Heritage Museum, and preparing Gilbert Adrian designs for an exhibition at ASU FIDM in Los Angeles.

Nationwide Access Through CleanByMail®: While deeply rooted in La Jolla and Southern California, Margaret's also serves clients throughout the United States through its CleanByMail® nationwide service. The program provides access to specialized garment and accessory care, including leather and suede cleaning and restoration, without requiring clients to visit a Southern California location.

Fourteen Consecutive Years of Community Recognition: Winning the Best of La Jolla award for 13 consecutive years reflects the enduring relationships Margaret's has built with generations of clients who value quality, trust, and meticulous attention to detail. As the company continues to expand its capabilities in couture cleaning, luxury accessory restoration, and textile preservation, its original La Jolla location remains a symbol of the craftsmanship and personal service that built the business.

Margaret's extends its sincere appreciation to the La Jolla community for 14 consecutive years of recognition and support.

About Margaret's the Couture Cleaner: Founded in La Jolla in 1953, Margaret's the Couture Cleaner is a family-owned luxury garment care and textile restoration company specializing in couture dry cleaning, designer handbag and footwear restoration, bridal gown preservation, vintage fashion, leather and suede care, and museum textile conservation. With five locations throughout Southern California and nationwide services through CleanByMail®, Margaret's provides specialized care for exceptional garments, accessories, and textiles entrusted to its experienced artisans.

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Locations: La Jolla | Del Mar | San Diego | Newport Beach | Los Angeles Nationwide Services: CleanByMail®

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Margaret's the Couture Cleaner Named Best Dry Cleaner in La Jolla for 14th Consecutive Year News Provided By Margaret's the Couture Cleaner November 11, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry, World & Regional



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