Research By The Business Research Company, The Global Shingrix (Zostavax) Market Is Entering A Period Of Rapid Growth

Shingrix (Zostavax) Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Global Shingrix (Zostavax) Market Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Shingrix (Zostavax) vaccine market is playing an increasingly important role in preventing shingles, especially among older adults. As awareness about shingles and its complications grows, along with advancements in vaccine technology and immunization programs, this market is set to experience notable growth. Let's explore the current market landscape, key factors driving expansion, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping the Shingrix (Zostavax) market.

Market Size and Growth Outlook of the Shingrix (Zostavax) Market

During the historical period, the expansion of the Shingrix (Zostavax) market was largely influenced by heightened awareness of shingles-related complications, a rising aging population worldwide, and the limitations previously associated with live attenuated vaccines. Additionally, the broadening of immunization guidelines for older adults and increased recommendations from healthcare providers helped fuel market growth. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue growing due to higher adult vaccination coverage goals, increased healthcare spending on preventive services, a growing pipeline of recombinant vaccines, and government-backed immunization programs. Another key focus is the effort to diminish the burden of post-herpetic neuralgia, a common shingles complication.

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Factors Supporting Market Growth in Shingrix (Zostavax)

Vaccination adoption is a major element driving the Shingrix (Zostavax) market forward. Vaccination works by triggering the immune system to recognize and combat specific diseases. The rising acceptance of vaccines is due to increased understanding of their effectiveness in preventing illness and reducing healthcare burdens, along with the development of vaccines that are both safe and easily accessible. Public health campaigns, improved healthcare infrastructure, and global vaccination efforts have all played significant roles in boosting vaccination rates.

For example, Shingrix (Zostavax) offers strong protection against shingles and its complications, especially for adults aged 50 and above. It significantly lowers the chances of shingles recurrence and post-herpetic neuralgia. As an illustration, a study published in May 2024 by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) reported a 46% increase in shingles vaccinations covered by Medicare Part D within the year following the implementation of the IRA policy in January 2023. This rise in vaccination uptake is a key driver behind the expanding Shingrix (Zostavax) market.

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Regions Leading the Shingrix (Zostavax) Market Today

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the Shingrix (Zostavax) market, due to well-established healthcare frameworks and high vaccine adoption rates. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market moving forward, driven by increasing healthcare investments and expanding adult immunization programs. Other regions highlighted in the market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive global perspective on this vaccine market.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Research by The Business Research Company, the Global Shingrix (Zostavax) Market Is Entering a Period of Rapid Growth News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 11, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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