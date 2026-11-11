Meghalaya: Ropeway Meeting Descends Into Chaos Minister Says Political Hand Behind Protest

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Nov 11 (IANS) A meeting convened by Meghalaya Cabinet Minister and South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai to discuss the contentious Shillong Ropeway Project ended in heated scenes on Wednesday, with no consensus reached as opponents of the project refused to consider a proposal put forward by the Minister.

The meeting, organised by the 19-South Shillong Advisory Committee at the Cultural Hall of the State Convention Centre, was aimed at facilitating a dialogue over concerns surrounding the proposed ropeway project.

However, the discussions quickly turned acrimonious, with members opposing the project refusing to engage with the proposal presented by Shullai. Heated exchanges followed, and the gathering descended into disorder, eventually forcing the Minister to bring the meeting to an end without any agreement.

The development comes amid an indefinite sit-in demonstration by women under the banner of the Joint Action Committee at Barik locality in Shillong.

The protest entered its fifth day on Wednesday, with demonstrators demanding that the proposed ropeway project either be scrapped or shifted to another location.

Following the meeting, Shullai alleged that the opposition to the project was being politically instigated.

He specifically named Vinetia Mawlong, whom he described as a former Congress candidate who had contested against him in the previous Assembly election, alleging that she was now at the forefront of the protest against the project.

Shullai said the South Shillong Advisory Committee had suggested approaching Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma to constitute an independent panel comprising technical and environmental experts, including specialists from IITs and NITs, to scientifically examine concerns over the ropeway's possible impact on water sources and the surrounding environment.

According to the Minister, the proposed expert panel was intended to address apprehensions raised by residents and protesters through an independent assessment.

However, Shullai alleged that those present at the meeting were unwilling to consider the proposal and instead created a ruckus, leaving little room for meaningful discussion.

With the protesters standing firm on their demand for the project to be scrapped or relocated, the ropeway proposal continues to face stiff resistance, while the government is yet to arrive at a consensus with those opposing the project.