Odisha And Japan's Tottori Prefecture Sign Major Friendship Accord

Odisha and Tottori Prefecture Forge Strategic Partnership

Odisha and Japan's Tottori Prefecture have signed a Friendship Agreement to strengthen cooperation in investment, entrepreneurship, skill development, overseas employment, tourism and cultural exchanges. The agreement was signed in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Tottori Prefecture Governor Shinji Hirai, alongside two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) focusing on startup collaboration and human resource development. The partnership aims to create employment opportunities for Odisha's youth in Japan while promoting investment, technology cooperation and business linkages between enterprises in both regions.

Addressing the gathering, Majhi said, "Today marks a new era of friendship, collaboration and shared aspirations, strengthening the bond between Odisha and Tottori." He added, "India and Japan share a relationship founded on trust, mutual respect and a long civilisational connection. Odisha and Tottori now have the opportunity to give that relationship a strong regional dimension."

Memoranda of Understanding and Strategic Initiatives

The first MoU, signed between Startup Odisha and Tottori Prefecture, aims to facilitate business matching, startup exchanges, investor connections and institutional cooperation, helping Odisha's MSMEs and startups explore Japanese markets. Inviting Japanese businesses to invest in the state, Majhi said, "To the business leaders from Tottori, I invite you to explore Odisha's MSMEs, startups, industrial clusters and skilled young workforce."

The second MoU, involving Odisha's World Skill Center, Tottori Prefecture and Nihon Edutec, focuses on skill development and overseas employment opportunities for Odisha's youth. The collaboration also envisages Japanese-language training at the World Skill Center to prepare skilled professionals for employment in Japan. Majhi said the partnership would help Japanese employers access capable professionals from Odisha.

Expanding Economic and Cultural Ties

Highlighting existing Japanese investments, he mentioned companies including Nippon Steel, JFE Steel, Krosaki, TYK, Yokohama, IHI and Toray. The Japanese delegation also visited the World Skill Center and participated in a cultural exchange programme at Kala Bhoomi.

Emphasising tourism cooperation, Majhi invited Japanese delegations to explore Odisha's Buddhist heritage sites at Ratnagiri, Udayagiri and Lalitgiri. "Tourism cooperation can create livelihoods while deepening mutual understanding," he said. The Chief Minister expressed hope that the agreement would strengthen exchanges among students, workers, businesses and communities.

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