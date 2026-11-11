Whitecap Care's Autism First Joins National Integrated Therapy Provider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WARRENTON, Va., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitecap Care, a leading provider of innovative healthcare services and dedicated to providing advanced, compassionate healthcare services that meet the evolving needs of individuals and families, is pleased to announce that Autism First, a highly respected provider of family centered autism care, will join a national integrated therapy provider. Autism First provides the highest levels of evidence-based care while meeting the autistic family on their terms - in their own home or at a clinic.

Jeff Shiring, founder, Whitecap Care, says,“When I founded and created Autism First in 2020, we began with a dream, a vision and a deep commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of children with autism and the families who love and support them. What began as a vision became something truly extraordinary. This model provides families with a coordinated, compassionate approach to care that recognizes the unique needs of every child while supporting the entire family throughout their journey. I could not be prouder of what our team has accomplished.”

Shiring reflects on this transition and measures the success of Autism First in terms of the lives touched, the opportunities created and the lasting difference left behind.

“While this chapter of our ownership comes to a close, the mission of Autism First continues, now with an exceptional national partner positioned to carry that mission forward,” says Shiring.“I am deeply grateful to everyone who has been part of the Autism First family. Through the creative brilliance, unwavering dedication, and exceptional leadership of Jenny Argueta, our Chief Clinical Officer, and Brandi Harris, Chief Operating Officer, Autism First grew into a remarkable ABA platform, delivering the highest level of individualized care both in our clinics and in the homes of the families we serve.”

Whitecap Care continues to strengthen its commitment to scalable partnerships with payers, healthcare systems, physician practices and high-performing value-based care models across the healthcare ecosystem. Accelerated investments in value-based care delivery organizations and current program expansion include multi-state relationships and continued enhancements to ensure comprehensive care for individuals and families.

About Whitecap Care

Whitecap Care is dedicated to providing innovative and compassionate healthcare services that meet the evolving needs of individuals and families. With a focus on behavioral health, Outpatient, and Value-Based Care, Whitecap Care operates a growing network of clinics and at-home services to ensure comprehensive care for those it serves.

In 2025, Family Insight proudly became part of Whitecap Care.

Media Contact:

Brittany Tedesco

CPR Marketing on behalf of TPN.health

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