Nannochloropsis Market Size, Share, And Trends Analysis - Global Forecast To 2036 Market To Reach USD 19.54 Million As Aquafeed And Algae-Derived Omega-3 Demand Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nannochloropsis Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global Nannochloropsis market is projected to reach USD 19.54 million by 2036, up from USD 9.30 million in 2026, representing a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. In volume terms, the market is expected to increase from 79 tons in 2026 to approximately 175 tons by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2%, according to the report.

Market growth is being supported by rising demand for algal protein, greater use of protein- and lipid-rich aquafeed, and increasing global consumption of omega-3 fatty acids, particularly eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). Nannochloropsis is valued for its concentrations of EPA, protein, and pigments, making it an important resource for aquaculture, nutraceutical, functional ingredient, biotechnology, and research applications.

A significant market trend is the replacement of fish oil with algae-derived omega-3 ingredients in aquafeed formulations. Aquaculture producers are increasingly seeking sustainable alternatives to ingredients sourced from wild-capture forage fish. At the same time, growing consumer interest in plant-based and vegan omega-3 supplements is strengthening demand for Nannochloropsis across the nutraceutical and functional food industries.

Although complex cultivation processes and contamination risks remain market constraints, advances in photobioreactor technology are improving production efficiency, quality control, and scalability. Emerging opportunities in biodiesel production and high-value compound extraction are also expected to support long-term market development.

Nannochloropsis Market Segmentation by Form

The market is segmented into frozen, liquid, powder, and fresh paste forms. The frozen segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2026, supported by extensive use in aquaculture hatcheries. Frozen biomass offers strong nutritional integrity, convenient storage, and suitability for feeding marine larvae and shellfish.

The powder segment is projected to record notable growth, particularly in nutraceutical and biotechnology applications. Its storage stability and versatility make it suitable for dietary supplement formulations, research activities, and high-value extraction processes.

Nannochloropsis Market Segmentation by Application

Aquafeed is expected to remain the leading application segment in 2026. Nannochloropsis serves as an important source of EPA and supports the growth and development of multiple aquaculture species. Demand is being reinforced by the expansion of commercial hatcheries and the need for sustainable, nutrient-dense feed ingredients.

The nutraceuticals and functional ingredients segment is anticipated to grow strongly through 2036. This expansion is linked to increasing demand for microalgae-derived omega-3 oils as vegetarian-friendly alternatives to conventional fish oil. Additional applications include biotechnology, research, biodiesel development, and specialty ingredient production.

Regional Market Outlook

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the global Nannochloropsis market in 2026 and remain the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Regional growth is supported by an advanced aquaculture industry, regulatory emphasis on sustainable feed ingredients, and established microalgae production facilities in Spain, Portugal, and Italy. Europe also maintains a strong position in photobioreactor innovation and high-purity microalgae cultivation.

North America represents a significant market due to demand for algae-derived omega-3 products, continued investment in microalgae biotechnology, and adoption by hatcheries and specialty feed manufacturers. The U.S. is expected to remain a major contributor to regional market activity.

Asia-Pacific is expanding rapidly as China, Japan, India, and Australia invest in aquaculture production, domestic microalgae cultivation, and functional nutrition. Local production initiatives are intended to reduce dependence on imported feed ingredients while supporting the region's substantial aquaculture sector. The report also assesses opportunities across Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the global Nannochloropsis market include Proviron Industries NV, Reed Mariculture Inc., Necton S.A., BlueBioTech Group, Allmicroalgae Natural Products S.A., A4F - Algae for Future, Green Aqua Company SGPS S.A., AlgaSpring B.V., Archimede Ricerche S.r.l., and Shaivaa Algaetech LLP.

The report evaluates market revenue, volume, historical growth, demand forecasts, competitive positioning, product offerings, and recent strategic developments. It also examines market opportunities by form, application, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

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