Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors Of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KOP shares fell after the Company's third-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.77 substantially missed analyst estimates of approximately $1.34 to $1.37, and the Company lowered its fiscal 2026 financial outlook. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating on behalf of KOP investors who suffered losses

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP) shares fell after the Company reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.77, approximately 43% below the Street estimate of $1.37, and lowered its full-year 2026 financial guidance. If you bought Koppers shares and are now facing losses, you are encouraged to submit your KOP loss information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Revenue also came in below expectations. Koppers reported third-quarter revenue of $499.1 million, compared with analyst consensus estimates of approximately $512.35 million. Net income fell approximately 38%, while adjusted EBITDA declined 18% to $58 million.

KOP also reduced its fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $220 million–$225 million and its adjusted EPS guidance to $3.10–$3.25. The reduced outlook reflected higher-than-anticipated raw material and logistics costs, partially driven by elevated energy prices, which management expected to continue pressuring margins through the remainder of 2026. SG&A expenses also increased $3.4 million year over year, primarily due to higher compensation-related and technology costs. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of Koppers investors who lost money.

Koppers shareholders who lost money can request a no-cost review of their KOP losses or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured billions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the KOP Investigation

Q: What is the KOP investigation about? A: The investigation follows the Company's November 6, 2026 third-quarter earnings announcement, which reported adjusted EPS of $0.77, approximately 43% below analyst consensus estimates of $1.34–$1.37, and a reduction in its fiscal 2026 financial guidance. Following the announcement, KOP shares declined, potentially resulting in losses for investors.

Q: Who is conducting the KOP investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors who purchased KOP securities. The firm is nationally recognized, has been ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of billions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the KOP investigation? A: Investors who purchased KOP stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do KOP investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my KOP shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought KOP and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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