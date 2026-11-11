Catholic University A Top School For Veterans In New Rankings, Wins $627,000 Federal Grant For Veteran Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Catholic University of America, a top university for veterans, launches a new coordinated-services program for vets with major grant from the U.S. Department of Education

Washington, DC, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Catholic University of America continues to pull in honors as a top university for veterans. The Military Times again named the University to its 2026“Best for Vets” rankings.

The Military Times rankings are based on an extensive survey of higher education institutions that covers student support services, academic policies, costs and financial assistance, and military-connected student success rates.

In October, U.S. Veterans magazine named Catholic University, which is a Yellow Ribbon school, to its list of top schools for veterans. Earlier this year Military Friendly® awarded the University a silver rating in the Tier 1 Research Institution category. Over 2,900 organizations compete annually for a Military Friendly® designation, which evaluates an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community.

"I am grateful for these results and to everyone who supports our veteran and military-affiliated students. I am looking forward to continuing an upward trajectory for our program,” said Kevin Riley, director for the University's Office of Military and Veteran Student Services.

His office serves as the University's central point of contact for military-affiliated students, including ROTC, active military, veterans, and military dependents. Its primary programs include support for student services and admissions, administrative management for ROTC and compliance enforcement for the University with all Department of War (Defense) and Department of Veterans Affairs programs.

Catholic University Receives Federal Grant to Develop Veteran Support Model Program

The Office of Military and Veteran Student Services recently received a nearly $627,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Education's Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success (CEVSS). This is one of only five grants awarded nationally this year.

The grant will be used to develop a new initiative, the Cardinal Corps Project, which will become a model campus program in creating a single point of contact for coordinating veteran services. The program will be self sustaining after the grant period.

“Veteran students face unique challenges and are also uniquely resilient,” says Kevin Riley, director of Catholic University's Office of Military and Veteran Student Services and a Navy veteran.

“They are coming from a regimented environment geared toward the warfighting mission, so when they are getting out of the military or going back to school while still in the military, it can be a little bit of culture shock.”

The new campus program aims to ease that transition and help the students acclimate to their new environment. Veterans and military-connected families will be able to access comprehensive resources and support services tailored to individual needs.

Riley's office is focusing on services that include individualized career counseling, academic advising, connections with Catholic University's network of more than 700 military and veteran alumni, establishment of a veteran student organization, community-building events, and additional opportunities for engagement and support of the military-related community.

About The Catholic University of America: The Catholic University of Americ in Washington, D.C., is the national university of the Catholic Church and the only higher education institution founded by the U.S. bishops. Established in 1887 as a papally chartered graduate and research center, the University has an R1 research designation, comprises 12 schools and colleges, and 31 research facilities, and is home to more than 5,500 undergraduate and graduate students.

CONTACT: Media Relations The Catholic University of America 202-319-6977...