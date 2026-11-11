Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors Of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving AXON (AXON)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Axon's third-quarter adjusted EPS came in as much as $0.19 below Wall Street consensus, and AXON shares fell as the market reacted to the November 5, 2026 report. The investigation concerns potential securities law violations connected to the earnings miss.

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street expected third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.88 to $1.91 per share from Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON). On November 5, 2026, the Company reported $1.72, a shortfall of up to $0.19 per share, or roughly 10%, and AXON shares fell as the market reacted. If you bought AXON before that report and your position is now underwater, this investigation concerns your losses. Shareholders who lost money on AXON are encouraged to submit your loss information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Revenue missed too. Analysts expected third-quarter revenue of roughly $934 million to $938 million. Axon reported about $909 million, a gap of $25 million to $29 million. A $30 million Federal Dedrone counter-drone deployment originally expected in the third quarter was delayed.

The shortfall did not end with the quarter just closed. The Company's fourth-quarter outlook also came in below analyst consensus. Reuters, Investing.com and Benzinga were among the outlets reporting the decline in AXON shares after the release. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of AXON investors who suffered losses.

Investors who purchased AXON shares and are holding losses after the third-quarter miss can find out whether they may recover those losses or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AXON Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Axon Enterprise, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements about its expected financial performance, including the timing of revenue from its Federal Dedrone counter-drone business. When the Company reported third-quarter results below analyst consensus on November 5, 2026, the stock price declined.

Q: When did Axon allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before the November 5, 2026 corrective disclosure that allegedly caused investors to purchase AXON securities at inflated prices.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the AXON investigation? A: Investors who purchased AXON stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do AXON investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my AXON shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought AXON and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.