U.S. Remote Therapeutic Monitoring Market Size, Share And Trends Report, 2026-2033 AI And Telehealth Fuel 18.74% CAGR And A USD 1.67 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI supported RTM platforms, advanced wearables, real-time feedback, telehealth adoption, cost reduction potential, and supportive reimbursement policies drive U.S. market growth.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Remote Therapeutic Monitoring Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment Mode, Monitoring Type, End Use, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. remote therapeutic monitoring market was valued at an estimated USD 439.3 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.67 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 18.74% from 2026 to 2033, reflecting increasing demand for digital solutions that support ongoing therapeutic care and patient engagement.

Market growth is being driven by the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders and other chronic conditions that require continuous treatment management. Healthcare organizations are increasingly adopting remote therapeutic monitoring platforms to track patient progress, evaluate adherence to prescribed therapies, and support timely clinical interventions outside conventional care settings.

Technological advancements in wearable devices, mobile health applications, and connected monitoring tools are also strengthening the U.S. remote therapeutic monitoring market outlook. These technologies enable healthcare providers to collect therapeutic and behavioral data while improving communication with patients throughout the care journey. Growing acceptance of telemedicine and telehealth solutions is further supporting adoption as providers seek scalable approaches to managing larger and more geographically dispersed patient populations.

Artificial intelligence (AI) supported remote therapeutic monitoring platforms represent an important area of market development. By incorporating advanced data analytics, machine learning, and real-time feedback, these platforms can improve the accuracy and efficiency of therapeutic monitoring. AI capabilities can also help healthcare professionals identify relevant changes in patient progress and deliver more personalized treatment support based on continuously collected information.

The report highlights the potential for remote therapeutic monitoring to reduce healthcare costs by supporting early intervention, improving treatment adherence, and limiting avoidable in-person visits. Insurance coverage and reimbursement policies are expected to remain influential factors in market adoption. Continued reimbursement support may encourage healthcare providers, home healthcare organizations, patients, caregivers, and payers to integrate remote monitoring into established care models.

Market Segmentation

The report forecasts U.S. revenue growth and analyzes industry trends across deployment mode, monitoring type, and end use. Historical and projected revenue estimates cover the period from 2021 to 2033, providing insight into the segments expected to shape the competitive and operational landscape.

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Cloud & Web based On-premise

Cloud & Web based deployment is positioned to benefit from demand for accessible, scalable, and connected healthcare platforms. On-premise solutions remain relevant for organizations prioritizing direct control over systems, infrastructure, and data management.

Monitoring Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Therapeutic Data Non-Physiological Data

These monitoring categories support the collection and evaluation of information related to therapeutic progress, patient behavior, treatment adherence, and engagement. Their use can help clinical teams assess care effectiveness and adjust treatment strategies when necessary.

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Healthcare Providers

Home Healthcare

Patients & Caregivers Payers

Healthcare providers are adopting remote therapeutic monitoring to extend care beyond traditional facilities, while home healthcare organizations use connected technologies to support treatment delivery in residential settings. Patients and caregivers benefit from closer engagement with care teams, and payers may gain opportunities to support cost-effective care management. Together, these end users are expected to advance the integration of remote therapeutic monitoring across the U.S. healthcare system through 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.2.1. Deployment Mode

1.2.2. Monitoring Type Segment

1.2.3. End Use Segment

1.3. Information Analysis

1.3.1. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.4. Data Validation & Publishing

1.5. Information Procurement

1.5.1. Primary Research

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Market Model

1.8. Total Market: CAGR Calculation

1.9. Objectives

1.9.1. Objective 1

1.9.2. Objective 2

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Insights Landscape

Chapter 3. U.S. Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Technological Advancements in Wearables and Mobile Health Devices

3.2.1.2. Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

3.2.1.3. Growing Preference for Telemedicine and Telehealth Solutions

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Data Security and Privacy Concerns

3.2.2.2. High Initial Implementation Costs

3.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Market Challenges Analysis

3.5. U.S. Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.1.1. Supplier Power

3.5.1.2. Buyer Power

3.5.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.5.1.4. Threat of New Entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.2.1. Political Landscape

3.5.2.2. Technological Landscape

3.5.2.3. Economic Landscape

3.5.2.4. Environmental Landscape

3.5.2.5. Legal Landscape

3.5.2.6. Social Landscape

3.6. Case Study

3.7. EHR Integrated RTM Solution

3.8. Regulatory Framework

Chapter 4. U.S. Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) Market: Deployment Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) Market Deployment Mode Movement Analysis

4.3. U.S. Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Deployment Mode, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Cloud & Web-based

4.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. On-premise

4.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. U.S. Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) Market: Monitoring Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) Market Monitoring Type Movement Analysis

5.3. U.S. Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Monitoring Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.4. Therapeutic Data

5.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

5.5. Non-Physiological Data

5.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. U.S. Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) Market End Use Movement Analysis

6.3. U.S. Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Healthcare Providers

6.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Home Healthcare

6.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Patients & Caregivers

6.6.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

6.7. Payers

6.7.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company/Competition Categorization

7.2. Strategy Mapping

7.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2025

7.4. Company Profiles/Listing

7.4.1. Zimmer Biomet

7.4.2. Medsien, Inc.

7.4.3. Adhere+ Corporation

7.4.4. Academy Medtech Ventures

7.4.5. CircleLink Health Inc.

7.4.6. Limber Health, Inc.

7.4.7. HealthArc

7.4.8. Hero Health, Inc.

7.4.9. Paindrainer AB

7.4.10. Physitrack

7.4.11. KangarooHealth

7.4.12. Spry Therapeutics Inc.

7.4.13. WebExercises

7.4.14. Blue Marble Health

7.4.15. MovementRX (Functional Dimensions LLC)

7.4.16. HealthViewX

7.4.17. OneStep

7.4.18. IncludeHealth Inc.

7.4.19. Force

7.4.20. Propeller Health (ResMed)

7.5. Company Profile Criteria

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Financial Performance

7.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

List of Tables [2]

List of Figures [23]

Companies Featured



Zimmer Biomet

Medsien, Inc.

Adhere+ Corporation

Academy Medtech Ventures

CircleLink Health Inc.

Limber Health, Inc.

HealthArc

Hero Health, Inc.

Paindrainer AB

Physitrack

KangarooHealth

Spry Therapeutics Inc.

WebExercises

Blue Marble Health

MovementRX (Functional Dimensions LLC)

HealthViewX

OneStep

IncludeHealth Inc,

Force Propeller Health (ResMed)

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