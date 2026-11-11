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Global Refrigeration Component Market Size, Share And Trends Report, 2026-2033 Cold Chain Growth And Energy-Efficient Cooling Drive Market To USD 35.55 Billion


Date: 2026-11-11 10:46:54

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize energy-efficient components, IoT-enabled maintenance, natural refrigerants, and compact systems for cold chain, e-commerce grocery, and pharmaceutical demand.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Refrigeration Component Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, Application, End Use, Distribution Channel, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global refrigeration component market was valued at an estimated USD 22.47 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 35.55 billion by 2033, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 6.0% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for energy-efficient cooling systems, expanding cold chain infrastructure, and higher consumption of temperature-sensitive food, pharmaceutical, and chemical products.

Urbanization, organized retail development, and e-commerce grocery distribution are increasing the deployment of commercial refrigeration equipment worldwide. International trade in dairy products, seafood, frozen foods, and temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals also requires reliable refrigeration across storage, transportation, and retail distribution. These trends are strengthening demand for high-performance compressors, condensers, evaporators, expansion devices, control systems, and auxiliary components.

Investment in refrigerated warehouses and temperature-controlled transport vehicles continues to accelerate as businesses seek precise temperature management and lower energy consumption. Food processors, pharmaceutical companies, retailers, logistics providers, and cold storage operators are upgrading refrigeration infrastructure to improve product quality, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency.

Environmental regulations are also influencing refrigeration component design. The Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol supports the phase-down of hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants, encouraging the adoption of systems compatible with CO?, ammonia, and hydrocarbons. Manufacturers are responding with high-efficiency compressors, corrosion-resistant heat exchangers, and intelligent expansion valves designed to improve energy performance and meet evolving environmental standards.

Smart refrigeration technology represents another important market opportunity. IoT-enabled sensors, remote monitoring platforms, and predictive maintenance solutions allow operators to assess temperature performance, identify component wear, and reduce equipment downtime. Adoption is rising across supermarkets, pharmaceutical facilities, food processing plants, and cold storage warehouses, creating sustained demand for advanced refrigeration controls and connected auxiliary components.

The expansion of e-commerce grocery delivery and quick-commerce platforms is further increasing the need for compact, reliable, and high-efficiency refrigeration systems. Online retailers are investing in micro-fulfillment centers, refrigerated transportation, and temperature-controlled last-mile delivery networks to maintain product freshness. At the consumer level, rising demand for frozen foods and ready-to-eat products is supporting sales of household refrigerators, supermarket freezers, and refrigerated display cases.

Refrigeration Component Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and analyzes industry trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. Market coverage includes the following categories:

  • Component: Compressors, condensers, evaporators, expansion valves / devices, and controls & auxiliary components
  • Application: Domestic refrigeration, commercial refrigeration, industrial refrigeration, and transport refrigeration
  • End use: Food & beverage, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, chemicals & petrochemicals, retail & supermarkets, cold chain & logistics, and others
  • Distribution channel: OEM and aftermarket

Regional Market Coverage

The geographic analysis assesses market performance and revenue opportunities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, KSA, UAE, and South Africa.

Strategic Value of the Report

  • Detailed refrigeration component market analysis across major segments, countries, and regions
  • Assessment of market size, revenue forecasts, growth opportunities, and emerging industry trends
  • Evaluation of the competitive landscape, company positioning, and market share strategies
  • Analysis of technological innovation, environmental regulations, and refrigerant transitions
  • Actionable insights to support investment planning, product development, market entry, and revenue growth
  • Coverage of product innovation and strategic developments influencing future competition

The report supports informed decision-making for refrigeration component manufacturers, OEMs, aftermarket suppliers, investors, retailers, logistics providers, and other industry participants. Its analysis highlights how cold chain expansion, smart refrigeration adoption, environmental compliance, and changing consumer purchasing patterns are shaping the market through 2033.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 130
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $22.47 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $35.55 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Research Methodology
1.2.1. Information Procurement
1.3. Information or Data Analysis
1.4. Methodology
1.5. Research Scope and Assumptions
1.6. Market Formulation & Validation
1.7. Country Based Segment Share Calculation
1.8. List of Data Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Refrigeration Component Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3. Industry Challenge
3.3. Refrigeration Component Market Analysis Tools
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. Refrigeration Component Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. Refrigeration Component Market: Component Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
4.3. Compressors
4.3.1. Compressors Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.4. Condensers
4.4.1. Condensers Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.5. Evaporators
4.5.1. Evaporators Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.6. Expansion Valves / Devices
4.6.1. Expansion Valves / Devices Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
4.7. Controls & Auxiliary Components
4.7.1. Controls & Auxiliary Components Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 5. Refrigeration Component Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Refrigeration Component Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
5.3. Domestic Refrigeration
5.3.1. Domestic Refrigeration Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Commercial Refrigeration
5.4.1. Commercial Refrigeration Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Industrial Refrigeration
5.5.1. Industrial Refrigeration Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Transport Refrigeration
5.6.1. Transport Refrigeration Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. Refrigeration Component Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Refrigeration Component Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
6.3. Food & Beverage
6.3.1. Food & Beverage Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
6.4.1. Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.5. Chemicals & Petrochemicals
6.5.1. Chemicals & Petrochemicals Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.6. Retail & Supermarkets
6.6.1. Retail & Supermarkets Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.7. Cold Chain & Logistics
6.7.1. Cold Chain & Logistics Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
6.8. Others
6.8.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. Refrigeration Component Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Segment Dashboard
7.2. Refrigeration Component Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Million)
7.3. OEM
7.3.1. OEM Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Aftermarket
7.4.1. Aftermarket Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. Refrigeration Component Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Refrigeration Component Market Share, by Region, 2025 & 2033, USD Million
8.2. North America
8.2.1. North America Refrigeration Component Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.2.2. U.S.
8.2.3. Canada
8.2.4. Mexico
8.3. Europe
8.3.1. Europe Refrigeration Component Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.3.2. UK
8.3.3. Germany
8.3.4. France
8.4. Asia-Pacific
8.4.1. Asia-Pacific Refrigeration Component Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.4.2. China
8.4.3. Japan
8.4.4. India
8.4.5. South Korea
8.4.6. Australia
8.5. Latin America
8.5.1. Latin America Refrigeration Component Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.5.2. Brazil
8.6. Middle East and Africa
8.6.1. Middle East and Africa Refrigeration Component Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021-2033 (USD Million)
8.6.2. UAE
8.6.3. KSA
8.6.4. South Africa
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Company Categorization
9.2. Company Market Positioning
9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
9.4. Company Profiles/Listing
9.4.1. Danfoss
9.4.2. Emerson Electric Co.
9.4.3. BITZER Group
9.4.4. Johnson Controls
9.4.5. Carrier Global Corporation
9.4.6. Panasonic Corporation
9.4.7. GEA Group
9.4.8. Tecumseh Products Company
9.4.9. Carel Industries
9.4.10. Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.
9.4.11. Kirloskar
List of Tables [103]
List of Figures [63]
Companies Featured

  • Danfoss
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • BITZER Group
  • Johnson Controls
  • Carrier Global Corporation
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • GEA Group
  • Tecumseh Products Company
  • Carel Industries
  • Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.
  • Kirloskar

For more information about this report visit

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