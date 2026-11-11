Matrix Robotics MATRIX-3 Makes Its CIIE Debut As A Humanoid Tour Guide In A Real-World Setting For The First Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 9th China International Import Expo recently opened in Shanghai. Matrix Robotics' third-generation general-purpose humanoid robot, MATRIX-3, made its debut at the expo,. It autonomously promoted and interacted with visitors in a crowded and noisy public environment, showcasing the commercial potential of domestically produced physical AI humanoid robots in public knowledge service scenarios.









The CIIE debut showcased an interactive guided tour system that broke free from pre-set scripts, enabling autonomous visitor services.

The exhibition venue is characterized by high visitor flow and complex background noise. MATRIX-3 completely breaks free from the constraints of pre-set scripts, requiring no manual line-by-line control. It autonomously completes the entire business chain, including visitor perception, multimodal interaction switching, company information explanation, and visitor response and interaction. The robot can autonomously retrieve explanation content based on the on-site visitor status, achieving a truly intuitive guided tour experience that "understands the environment and comprehends the visitors."









WAVE Physical World Base Model Empowering the "brain - cerebellum" synergistically to drive natural human-computer interaction

The core of the robot's cognitive dialogue and physical coordination comes from Matrix Robotics' self-developed WAVE physical world base model. The model adopts an original "brain-cerebellum" collaborative system: the WAVE base model acts as the "brain," responsible for environmental perception, understanding visitor intentions, knowledge base retrieval, and dialogue logic planning; the general motion control model acts as the "cerebellum," outputting human-like natural walking and gesture expression, enabling the robot to "understand questions, speak clearly, and move naturally."









Relying on self-developed training infrastructure and a complete data toolchain, real devices continuously feed back scenario data in real exhibition environments, forming a compounding flywheel of technology and continuously optimizing key capabilities such as voice recognition in noisy environments and dynamic crowd avoidance.









On the hardware front, the MATRIX-3 is 1.70 meters tall and weighs 65 kilograms, making it suitable for human passage. Equipped with a 27-DOF rope-driven dexterous hand, its fingertip sensing accuracy reaches 0.1 Newtons, balancing interactive safety and movement dexterity. This integrated hardware and software solution demonstrates that humanoid robots, in addition to grasping and delivering physical operations, can also handle knowledge service tasks such as explanation and promotion.









Unlocking New Scenarios for Guided Tour Services: Physical AI Drives Humanoid Robots from Exhibits to Practical Services

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) brings together global businesses and industry resources. MATRIX-3 serves as a human-machine bridge for technological exchange, showcasing the practical achievements of domestically developed embodied intelligence in the form of Physical AI. This guided, live-action demonstration provides a practical example of how humanoid robots can move beyond their role as mere "stage exhibits" and be applied to routine public services.

Company: Matrix robotics

Contact Person: Pounds Ding

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