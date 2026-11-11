Power Quality Equipment Market Size, Share And Trends Analysis - Global Forecast, 2026-2036 AI Data Centers, Smart Grids And Renewables Drive Growth To USD 62.8 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital monitoring, AI-led predictive maintenance and renewable-ready solutions unlock recurring revenue across data centers, utilities and smart grids.

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Power Quality Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power quality equipment market is estimated at USD 38.4 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 62.8 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by rising investment in data centers, industrial automation, telecommunications, healthcare infrastructure, renewable energy integration, and smart grid modernization.

The report assesses demand trends, technological advancements, regulatory developments, investment activity, competitive strategies, and long-term opportunities across the power quality equipment value chain. It also examines the transition from conventional protective hardware to digitally connected systems that support real-time monitoring, AI-based analytics, remote management, and predictive maintenance.

Market Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Rapid expansion of data-intensive infrastructure is a major driver of power quality equipment demand. Hyperscale data centers supporting cloud computing, streaming services, and AI workloads require extensive deployment of uninterruptible power supply systems and power conditioning equipment. Continued dependence on sensitive electronic systems across hospitals, automated manufacturing facilities, and telecommunications networks is further increasing investment in reliable power infrastructure.

Growing solar and wind generation capacity is also creating new requirements for harmonic filtering, voltage regulation, and reactive power compensation. Utilities must manage greater voltage variability and maintain grid stability as inverter-based renewable systems become more prevalent. These conditions are expected to strengthen demand for static VAR compensators, STATCOM equipment, harmonic filters, voltage regulators, and related technologies.

Digitalization is reshaping product development and competitive differentiation. Manufacturers are integrating sensors, communication interfaces, cloud connectivity, and AI-based monitoring into power quality systems. These capabilities allow facilities and utilities to track electrical performance continuously, identify emerging faults, improve maintenance planning, and reduce the risk of service interruptions.

Adoption may be constrained by high upfront costs, integration challenges involving legacy electrical infrastructure, and the engineering complexity of managing harmonics and reactive power at scale. However, expanding smart grid investment and increasing organizational focus on uptime, energy efficiency, operational resilience, and grid reliability are expected to support a broad equipment upgrade cycle.

Power Quality Equipment Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the market by equipment type, disturbance type, application, end-use industry, and geography. Equipment categories include uninterruptible power supply systems, surge protection devices, harmonic filters, static VAR compensators and STATCOM, voltage regulators and stabilizers, and power conditioners and isolation transformers.

Uninterruptible power supply systems account for the largest revenue contribution due to widespread use in data centers, hospitals, telecommunications networks, and industrial facilities. SVC and STATCOM equipment is expected to record the fastest growth as utilities increase investment in reactive power compensation and renewable energy integration.

By disturbance type, the market covers voltage sag and swell, harmonics, transients and surges, interruptions, and flicker and noise. Voltage sag and swell represent the largest segment because of their impact on commercial and industrial operations. Harmonics is projected to expand at the fastest rate, driven by increasing deployment of variable frequency drives, switching power supplies, and inverter-based renewable energy systems.

Key applications include data centers, industrial facilities, commercial buildings, utilities and power generation, healthcare facilities, and transportation infrastructure. The IT and telecommunications sector currently leads the market, reflecting its extensive and mission-critical power requirements. Utilities and power generation are positioned for strong growth as grid modernization initiatives accelerate worldwide.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global power quality equipment market. Growth is supported by major industrial economies, expanding data center capacity, and utility grid investment across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

North America remains a large and technologically advanced market, supported by hyperscale data center development and established grid reliability requirements. Europe is experiencing steady expansion as Germany, Spain, and other countries invest in renewable energy integration and electricity network modernization.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to register the fastest regional growth through 2036. Infrastructure transformation programs in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, hyperscale data center construction, and electrification initiatives across Sub-Saharan Africa are creating significant opportunities. Latin America also offers emerging potential as investment in industrial facilities, digital infrastructure, and electrical networks increases.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates leading market participants based on product performance, reliability, portfolio breadth, digital monitoring capabilities, service platforms, geographic reach, partnerships, and innovation strategies. Competitive activity is increasingly focused on AI-based monitoring, connected equipment, renewable-integration-specific solutions, and recurring service revenue.

Companies profiled include Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Eaton Corporation plc, Vertiv Holdings Co., General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Legrand SA, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Socomec Group, AEG Power Solutions, Tripp Lite/Eaton, and Riello Elettronica Group, among others.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Identifies high-growth equipment, disturbance, application, end-use, and regional segments.

Assesses the effects of digitalization, AI-based monitoring, renewable energy integration, and smart grid investment.

Analyzes technology trends, regulatory factors, adoption barriers, and emerging opportunities.

Benchmarks leading companies by portfolio, capabilities, strategy, and market positioning.

Supports product development, investment planning, partnership evaluation, market entry, and geographic expansion. Delivers actionable intelligence for manufacturers, system integrators, investors, consultants, utilities, data center operators, and industrial organizations.

The report enables stakeholders to evaluate evolving customer requirements, identify attractive growth markets, assess competitive strategies, and make informed long-term business and investment decisions within the global power quality equipment industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Ecosystem

1.3 Currency and Limitations

1.3.1 Currency

1.3.2 Limitations

1.4 Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1 Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2 Approaches for Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3 Market Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3.3 Growth Forecast

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Reliable Power Supply

4.2.1.2 Growth of Sensitive Electronic Equipment and Data Centers

4.2.1.3 Rising Integration of Renewable Energy Sources

4.2.1.4 Expansion of Industrial Automation

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Initial Investment Costs

4.2.2.2 Complexity in System Integration

4.2.2.3 Limited Awareness in Developing Regions

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Growth in Smart Grids and Digital Power Infrastructure

4.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption in Emerging Economies

4.2.3.3 Integration with Energy Storage Systems

4.2.3.4 AI-Based Power Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Voltage Fluctuations from Renewable Integration

4.2.4.2 Maintenance and Lifecycle Management

4.3 Technology Landscape

4.3.1 Voltage Regulation Technologies

4.3.2 Harmonic Filtering Solutions

4.3.3 Surge Protection Technologies

4.3.4 Static VAR Compensation (SVC) and STATCOM

4.3.5 Digital Monitoring and Smart Power Systems

4.4 Power Quality Ecosystem

4.4.1 Equipment Manufacturers

4.4.2 Component Suppliers

4.4.3 System Integrators

4.4.4 Utilities and Industrial End Users

4.4.5 Service and Maintenance Providers

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.5.1 Raw Material and Component Suppliers

4.5.2 Equipment Manufacturers

4.5.3 EPC and System Integrators

4.5.4 Distributors and Service Providers

4.5.5 End Users

4.6 Regulatory and Standards Landscape

4.6.1 IEEE and IEC Power Quality Standards

4.6.2 Grid Code Regulations

4.6.3 Energy Efficiency and Compliance Standards

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8 Investment and Industry Trends

4.8.1 Growth in Data Centers and Digital Infrastructure

4.8.2 Investments in Renewable Energy Integration

4.8.3 Smart Grid Development Initiatives

4.9 Cost and Pricing Analysis

4.9.1 Cost by Equipment Type

4.9.2 Capex vs Opex Analysis

4.9.3 Lifecycle and Maintenance Costs

5. Power Quality Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)

5.2.1 Offline/Standby UPS

5.2.2 Line-Interactive UPS

5.2.3 Online/Double Conversion UPS

5.3 Surge Protection Devices (SPD)

5.4 Harmonic Filters

5.4.1 Passive Filters

5.4.2 Active Filters

5.5 Static VAR Compensators (SVC) and STATCOM

5.6 Voltage Regulators and Stabilizers

5.7 Power Conditioners and Isolation Transformers

6. Power Quality Equipment Market, by Disturbance Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Voltage Sag and Swell

6.3 Harmonics

6.4 Transients and Surges

6.5 Interruptions

6.6 Flicker and Noise

7. Power Quality Equipment Market, by Application (Detailed Segmentation)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Data Centers (Largest Segment)

7.2.1 Hyperscale Data Centers

7.2.2 Colocation Data Centers

7.2.3 Enterprise Data Centers

7.3 Industrial Applications

7.3.1 Manufacturing Facilities

7.3.2 Process Industries (Oil & Gas, Chemicals)

7.4 Commercial Buildings

7.4.1 Offices and IT Infrastructure

7.4.2 Retail and Hospitality

7.5 Utilities and Power Generation

7.5.1 Grid Stability Applications

7.5.2 Renewable Energy Integration

7.6 Healthcare Facilities

7.6.1 Hospitals

7.6.2 Diagnostic Centers

7.7 Transportation Infrastructure

7.7.1 Railways

7.7.2 Airports

8. Power Quality Equipment Market, by End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 IT & Telecommunications

8.3 Manufacturing

8.4 Energy & Utilities

8.5 Healthcare

8.6 Commercial Sector

8.7 Transportation

8.8 Others

9. Power Quality Equipment Market, by Voltage Level

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Low Voltage

9.3 Medium Voltage

9.4 High Voltage

10. Power Quality Equipment Market, by Phase Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Single-Phase Systems

10.3 Three-Phase Systems

11. Power Quality Equipment Market, by Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 U.K.

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Netherlands

11.3.7 Sweden

11.3.8 Switzerland

11.3.9 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.5 Australia

11.4.6 Indonesia

11.4.7 Thailand

11.4.8 Vietnam

11.4.9 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.5.3 Argentina

11.5.4 Chile

11.5.5 Colombia

11.5.6 Rest of Latin America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 UAE

11.6.2 Saudi Arabia

11.6.3 South Africa

11.6.4 Turkey

11.6.5 Egypt

11.6.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Growth Strategies

12.3 Competitive Benchmarking

12.4 Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1 Industry Leaders

12.4.2 Market Differentiators

12.4.3 Vanguards

12.4.4 Emerging Companies

12.5 Market Ranking/Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

13. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis

13.1 Schneider Electric SE

13.2 ABB Ltd.

13.3 Siemens AG

13.4 Eaton Corporation plc

13.5 Vertiv Holdings Co.

13.6 General Electric Company

13.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

13.8 Legrand SA

13.9 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

13.10 Delta Electronics, Inc.

13.11 Toshiba Corporation

13.12 Socomec Group

13.13 AEG Power Solutions

13.14 Tripp Lite (Eaton)

13.15 Riello Elettronica Group

14. Appendix

14.1 Additional Customization

14.2 Related Reports

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