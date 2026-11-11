Advanced Avionics Systems Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast, 2026-2036

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-enabled, software-defined avionics reduce weight, maintenance and lifecycle costs, while UAV demand, fleet retrofits and Asia-Pacific expansion create opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Advanced Avionics Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global advanced avionics systems market is projected to grow from USD 78.4 billion in 2026 to USD 142.8 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. Market growth is supported by aviation industry digitalization, increasingly complex flight operations, rising safety requirements, and demand for enhanced situational awareness across commercial, military, business aviation, helicopter, and unmanned aerial vehicle fleets.

Advanced avionics systems are evolving into integrated data-processing platforms that support real-time engine health monitoring, connected aircraft operations, autonomous flight capabilities, and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) communications. The transition from hardware-centric, federated avionics systems to Integrated Modular Avionics (IMA) is enabling aircraft manufacturers and operators to reduce weight, power consumption, and maintenance complexity while improving redundancy and system reliability.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are also becoming increasingly important within flight management, aircraft health monitoring, and autonomous navigation applications. These technologies support predictive maintenance, flight path optimization, obstacle avoidance, and operational decision-making based on weather, aircraft performance, and air traffic data. At the same time, Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are increasing demand for compact, lightweight, high-performance avionics. Open-architecture standards and software-defined avionics are further supporting interoperability, faster system upgrades, and lower lifecycle costs.

Advanced Avionics Systems Market Segmentation

The report evaluates the advanced avionics systems market by system type, platform, fit type, architecture type, application, end user, technology, and geography. System types include communication, navigation, surveillance, flight control, display, mission and tactical, and health monitoring systems. Platforms include commercial aircraft, military aircraft, business jets, helicopters, and UAVs. The analysis also covers line-fit and retrofit/aftermarket installations, federated and IMA architectures, and technologies such as AI-enabled avionics, software-defined avionics, cybersecure avionics systems, and autonomous flight systems.

Communication Systems Lead, While Health Monitoring Records Strong Growth

Communication systems are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026. Demand is being driven by high-bandwidth SATCOM, advanced data link technologies, and connected aircraft capabilities that enable real-time information exchange between aircraft and ground operations. These systems support operational efficiency, fleet management, and predictive maintenance.

Health monitoring systems are projected to register the highest CAGR through 2036. Airlines and other aircraft operators are increasing investment in diagnostic and prognostic technologies to reduce unplanned downtime, improve aircraft availability, and optimize maintenance schedules using sensor-generated performance data.

Commercial Aircraft Maintain the Largest Platform Share

Commercial aircraft are expected to represent the largest platform segment in 2026, supported by recovering passenger traffic and substantial order backlogs for next-generation narrow-body and wide-body aircraft. New aircraft programs increasingly incorporate advanced glass cockpits, connected systems, and IMA-based architectures as standard equipment.

The UAV segment is forecast to achieve the fastest growth during the forecast period. Expanding drone adoption in logistics, surveillance, defense, infrastructure inspection, and other commercial applications is increasing demand for miniaturized avionics supporting autonomous navigation, communications, mission management, and obstacle avoidance.

Line-Fit Installations and Integrated Modular Avionics Dominate

The line-fit segment is expected to hold the largest share in 2026 due to rising commercial and military aircraft deliveries and the integration of advanced avionics during manufacturing. Retrofit/aftermarket demand will remain significant as operators modernize older fleets to comply with ADS-B, NextGen, and other air traffic management requirements while improving safety and fuel efficiency.

Integrated modular avionics is anticipated to lead the architecture segment as aircraft programs prioritize system consolidation, weight reduction, and shared computing resources. Software-defined avionics is expected to record particularly strong growth because operators can introduce or update functionality through software rather than extensive hardware replacement.

Regional Advanced Avionics Systems Market Outlook

North America is expected to hold the largest global market share in 2026. Its position is supported by large commercial and military aircraft fleets, continued U.S. defense modernization, NextGen air traffic control investment, and innovation in autonomous flight and electric aviation. Major companies operating in the region include Honeywell International Inc., Collins Aerospace (RTX Corporation), Garmin Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, and L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest regional growth rate through 2036. Commercial aviation expansion in China and India, rising demand for regional connectivity, increasing defense budgets, and investment in advanced fighter aircraft and UAVs are creating substantial opportunities. The region is also expanding its role as an aerospace component manufacturing base.

Europe remains a major advanced avionics systems market, supported by Airbus, Thales, Safran, and other established aerospace companies. The Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR) program is stimulating avionics upgrades, while regional sustainability initiatives are increasing investment in systems that optimize flight paths and reduce emissions.

Competitive Landscape

Leading participants in the global advanced avionics systems market include Honeywell International Inc., Collins Aerospace (RTX Corporation), Thales Group, Garmin Ltd., Safran S.A., Northrop Grumman Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., BAE Systems plc, Leonardo S.p.A., General Electric Company (GE Aerospace), Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Cobham Limited, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, and Meggitt PLC.

The report provides country-level analysis across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. It also assesses competitive developments, market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, architecture transitions, technology adoption, and the strategic positioning of leading advanced avionics manufacturers.

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