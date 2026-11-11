Mexico Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market: Share Analysis, Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) Near-Shoring Fuels Growth To USD 33.58 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico 3PL - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Mexico 3PL market is estimated at USD 25.51 billion in 2026, up from USD 24.14 billion in 2025. The market is projected to reach USD 33.58 billion by 2031, expanding at a 5.66% CAGR during 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by Near-shoring, rising cross-border trade, expanding E-commerce activity, renewed automotive production, and increasing demand for technology-enabled transportation and warehousing services.

Near-shoring Reconfigures North American Supply Chains

Foreign manufacturers continue to relocate production capacity from Asia to Mexico, with USD 46 billion in planned investments targeting automotive, electronics, and pharmaceutical facilities. This shift is strengthening Mexico's role as a strategic manufacturing and logistics hub serving the United States and the wider North American market.

Truck crossings into the United States have increased 62.6% since 2000, creating greater demand for cross-border brokerage, customs support, multimodal coordination, and value-added warehousing near major production centers. Companies seeking USMCA compliance while controlling landed costs increasingly rely on third-party logistics providers to manage synchronized just-in-time supply chains. Enhanced visibility platforms and unified customs data are also helping shippers reduce costs, improve planning, and increase outsourcing.

E-commerce Growth Accelerates Same-day Delivery Investment

Online retail continues to capture a larger share of consumer spending in Mexico, led by platforms including MercadoLibre, Temu, and Shein. MercadoLibre is investing USD 2.5 billion to expand its fulfillment center network from 90 facilities to more than 100, supporting delivery windows of less than 24 hours in major cities.

To meet rising consumer expectations, logistics providers are deploying micro-fulfillment hubs, dark stores, crowdsourced rider fleets, and AI-driven route optimization systems. These capabilities help reduce dwell time and improve delivery density. Urban vertical warehouses are also becoming more important as available space near Mexico City tightens and operators seek to lower last-mile costs without weakening margins.

Infrastructure Constraints Increase Domestic Transportation Costs

Approximately 85% of Mexican freight moves by road, leaving supply chains exposed to congestion and bottlenecks across aging highway networks. An estimated USD 18.9 billion will be required to modernize road infrastructure by 2030. Planned investments, including the MXN 157 billion (USD 8.45 billion) rail build-out and the USD 850 million Interoceanic Corridor, are expected to provide additional freight capacity, but extended completion timelines limit near-term relief.

Detours, vehicle wear, congestion, and longer transit times continue to increase operating expenses and contract rates. Logistics providers are incorporating rail transportation where practical, although infrastructure limitations remain a long-term pressure on profitability. Cargo-theft hotspots also contribute to higher insurance premiums, security expenses, and route diversions.

Transportation Management Retains a Leading Market Position

Domestic transportation management accounted for 50.63% of the Mexico third-party logistics market in 2025. Manufacturers depend heavily on trucking networks to connect Bajio production plants with border crossings, distribution centers, and domestic consumer markets. This corridor-based structure requires end-to-end coordination, dynamic pricing, shipment visibility, and compliance with driver-rest regulations.

International transportation management is supported by USD 839.9 billion in bilateral trade. Integrated customs brokerage, bonded drayage, and rail interchange services are helping businesses streamline USMCA cargo flows. Providers are also using multi-year contracts to create more predictable revenue and strengthen customer relationships.

Value-added Warehousing and Distribution Records Rapid Growth

Value-added warehousing and distribution is forecast to expand at a 7.05% CAGR, making it one of the fastest-growing areas of the Mexico 3PL market. Robotics-enabled facilities are shifting beyond basic storage to support omnichannel fulfillment, returns processing, kitting, and inventory management. Walmart's AI-equipped hubs in Bajio reflect this transition, while autonomous mobile robots used by GEODIS demonstrate how automation can reduce picking times and increase throughput without requiring a larger footprint.

Rail-linked facilities in San Luis Potosi and Monterrey are integrating cross-dock zones to accelerate parts delivery to assembly plants. Combined with investment in cold-chain services for pharmaceutical products and the rebound in automotive manufacturing, these developments are expected to sustain demand for advanced 3PL services across Mexico through 2031.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Near-shoring led re-routing of North American supply chains

4.2.2 E-commerce parcel volumes pushing same-day delivery expectations

4.2.3 Rebound in automotive production and cross-border component flows

4.2.4 Foreign pharma investment expanding GDP-linked cold-chain demand

4.2.5 Government incentives for agri-export cold logistics

4.2.6 Aduanas Digital customs-clearance program

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Dilapidated road & rail infrastructure inflating domestic haulage cost

4.3.2 Cargo-theft hotspots raising insurance premiums and route detours

4.3.3 Driver-hours cap (NOM-087-SCT-2-2017) squeezing long-haul efficiency

4.3.4 Peso volatility & small-parcel documentation complexity

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Warehousing Market Trends

4.9 Demand Linkages - CEP, Last-Mile & Cold-Chain

4.10 Impact of COVID-19 & Geo-Political Events

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Domestic Transportation Management (DTM)

5.1.1.1 Roadways

5.1.1.2 Railways

5.1.1.3 Airways

5.1.1.4 Waterways

5.1.2 International Transportation Management (ITM)

5.1.2.1 Roadways

5.1.2.2 Railways

5.1.2.3 Airways

5.1.2.4 Waterways

5.1.3 Value-Added Warehousing & Distribution (VAWD)

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Energy & Utilities

5.2.3 Manufacturing

5.2.4 Life Sciences & Healthcare

5.2.5 Technology & Electronics

5.2.6 E-commerce

5.2.7 Consumer Goods & FMCG

5.2.8 Food & Beverages

5.2.9 Others

5.3 By Logistics Model

5.3.1 Asset-Light (Management-Based)

5.3.2 Asset-Heavy (Own Fleet & Warehouses)

5.3.3 Hybrid

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 DHL Group

6.4.2 Traxion (Including Solistica)

6.4.3 CEVA Logistics

6.4.4 Kuehne + Nagel

6.4.5 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

6.4.6 DSV

6.4.7 United Parcel Service, Inc.

6.4.8 Penske Logistics

6.4.9 Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

6.4.10 Logistica Accel

6.4.11 Grupo TMM Logistics

6.4.12 XPO Logistics

6.4.13 GEODIS

6.4.14 Expeditors

6.4.15 Frialsa Logistica

6.4.16 C.H. Robinson

6.4.17 TIBA

6.4.18 ID Logistics

6.4.19 Grupo TUM

6.4.20 LCP Logistics

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

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