Bond Introduces New Growth Engine With Expansion Of Executive Protection Business, Pioneering Continuous Adaptive Protection For Executives And Their Families

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Responding to corporate customer demand for comprehensive executive protection that extends seamlessly to family members without compromising their freedom, privacy, or way of life

Bond builds on its proven track record protecting some of America's most prominent executives and their families as it accelerates the expansion of its executive protection business

Former U.S. Secret Service Special Agent and private-sector executive protection leader joins Bond to spearhead expansion

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. (“Bond”) (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world's first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today announced plans to accelerate the expansion of its established Executive Protection business by introducing continuous adaptive protection, a differentiated approach to executive and family security. This initiative is in response to the growing demand from corporate customers seeking a more comprehensive approach to protection.

Bond already provides executive protection to some of America's most prominent corporate leaders and their families, and is now moving beyond selective assignments to proactively pursue opportunities in the broader executive protection market.

The expansion represents a new growth engine for Bond, leveraging its existing technology, global security infrastructure, and established corporate relationships to pursue a broader share of the executive protection market while creating additional revenue opportunities within its existing customer base.

At the center of this expansion is Bond's Continuous Adaptive Protection model, which enables individuals to remain within a 24/7 protective framework while the nature and intensity of protection adapt to their circumstances, risk exposure, and personal preferences. By integrating AI-powered preventative personal security, professional security agents, and elite physical protection capabilities, Bond can provide comprehensive protection in an affordable way without requiring the constant presence of bodyguards.

To lead the expansion, Bond has added a former U.S. Secret Service Special Agent who has protected world leaders and senior corporate executives and has managed executive protection programs in the private sector.

Introducing Continuous Adaptive Protection: A New Paradigm in Executive and Family Security

Traditional executive protection has historically operated as a largely binary proposition: individuals are either accompanied by dedicated physical protection personnel or left without that level of security.

Bond is introducing a fundamentally different model: Continuous Adaptive Protection, in which executives and their family members remain within a 24/7 protective framework, while the nature and intensity of protection dynamically adapt to their circumstances, risk exposure, and personal preferences.

For example, a senior executive may require dedicated physical protection during high-risk activities or travel, while their spouse and children may benefit from discreet, technology-enabled protection throughout their daily routines, with professional security agents available around the clock and physical resources coordinated when appropriate.

This approach addresses one of the most significant limitations of traditional executive protection: the difficulty of extending meaningful security to an executive's entire family without compromising their independence, privacy, or quality of life.

“One of the fundamental limitations of traditional executive protection is that protecting the executive is relatively straightforward compared with protecting the entire family,” said Doron Kempel, Founder and CEO of Bond.“An executive may accept a team of armed protection professionals, but their spouse and children generally want to live normal lives. They don't want bodyguards following them to school, restaurants, or social activities. Consequently, even families of highly protected executives often lack meaningful personal security in their everyday lives.”

“Continuous Adaptive Protection changes that equation. Our AI-powered preventative personal security technology allows us to extend professional protection to family members in a manner that is discreet, proportionate, and harmonious with their everyday lives. We believe this is one of the most important advances in comprehensive executive and family protection.”

Combining Elite Tactical Expertise with Advanced Technology

Bond combines elite tactical professionals, advanced technology, and 24/7 security operations to deliver a comprehensive approach to executive and family protection that extends beyond traditional bodyguard services.

The company's capabilities include:



Elite Physical Executive Protection: Highly experienced protection professionals providing dedicated security for executives, high-profile individuals, and others requiring physical protection.

AI-Powered Preventative Personal Security: Bond's proprietary platform enables individuals to access professional personal security assistance around the clock, including preventative services intended to address potentially threatening situations before they escalate.

24/7 Professional Security Operations: Bond Personal Security Agents operating from dedicated Command Centers provide continuous access to professional assistance, situational monitoring, and security coordination.

Comprehensive Family Protection: Technology-enabled personal security services extend protection to spouses, children, and other family members without requiring the continuous presence of physical security personnel.

Drone Rapid-Response Capabilities: In selected circumstances, and where operationally appropriate and legally permitted, Bond can augment its security operations through drone rapid-response services. Global Reach: Bond's international operations and network of qualified security resources support customers whose personal security requirements extend across multiple countries and jurisdictions.

“The future of executive protection is not simply more bodyguards. It is combining elite tactical expertise with advanced technology to deliver smarter, more comprehensive protection,” said Mr. Kempel.“We have already established these capabilities, and our focus is now on scaling them to serve a broader corporate market.”

Establishing a New Growth Engine and Expanding Bond's Market Opportunity

Bond's expansion into executive protection represents a significant new growth opportunity, building on its established relationships with some of the world's largest corporations and leveraging its existing AI-powered technology, global security infrastructure, and elite tactical expertise.

As corporate customers increasingly seek comprehensive protection for their executives and families, Bond is uniquely positioned to expand services within existing accounts while attracting new customers. Its Continuous Adaptive Protection model further differentiates Bond from traditional executive protection providers, creating opportunities for additional revenue with limited incremental customer acquisition costs and greater operational efficiency.

“This is a natural and synergistic expansion of our B2B business, where we already protect employees of some of the world's largest corporations,” said Doron Kempel, Founder and CEO of Bond.“Those same corporations are now asking us to protect their executives and families. By leveraging the technology, infrastructure, and customer relationships we have already established, we believe this business can become a meaningful new growth engine for Bond, allowing us to expand our market opportunity and accelerate growth without proportionate increases in operating costs.”

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City - with command centers around the world - that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond offers personal security to more people than any other company globally. Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.25 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at:

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption“Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at Our Bond, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

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