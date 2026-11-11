King Of Prussia, PA Personal Injury Attorney Celebrates Fifth Anniversary As A Super Lawyer

Attorney Andrew Neuwirth Named 2027 Super Lawyer

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Neuwirth Law Office, LLC is proud to announce that Attorney Andrew Neuwirth has been recognized as a 2027 Super Lawyer in the area of personal injury law, marking the fifth time he has received this honor. Super Lawyers selects no more than five percent of attorneys in each state for this distinction every year, and Attorney Neuwirth's selection underscores his consistent success in representing injury victims.

Attorney Neuwirth brings over two decades of experience as a trial lawyer to every case he handles, including more than 15 years of experience litigating personal injury cases. Since opening his practice in 2011, he has built a strong track record, securing millions of dollars in settlements and verdicts for his clients. His work has earned him a perfect 10.0 Avvo rating, showing the level of trust he has earned within the communities he serves. Attorney Neuwirth is also an active member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, the Philadelphia Bar Association, and the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association, among other respected legal organizations.

The 2027 Super Lawyer award recognizes Attorney Neuwirth's tireless advocacy for injured people throughout the greater Philadelphia area. He refuses to let insurance companies pressure his clients into accepting lowball offers, and he prepares every case with the expectation that it may go to trial. Super Lawyers bases its selections on a high degree of professional achievement and recognition from peers, and this fifth honor highlights the respect Attorney Neuwirth has earned from other attorneys in the field.

About Neuwirth Law Office, LLC

At Neuwirth Law Office, LLC, we serve clients throughout the greater Philadelphia area from our office in King of Prussia. Our firm represents injury victims in claims involving car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, defective products, claims against local and state governments, and more. We are committed to holding negligent parties accountable and helping injury victims secure the compensation they need to move forward.

Our firm answers calls 24/7. To set up a free initial consultation today, call 215-259-3687 or visit .



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King of Prussia, PA Personal Injury Attorney Celebrates Fifth Anniversary as a Super Lawyer News Provided By OVC INC November 11, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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