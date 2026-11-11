Reelrecs Gives Viewers One Place To Choose What To Watch Across Their Streaming Services

ReelRecs

A new guide shows how to find a film that fits your taste and is included in a subscription you already have.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ReelRecs, the free movie and TV recommendation app, has published a guide to finding movies you'll enjoy on streaming services you already subscribe to. It shows viewers how to bring personal recommendations, saved films and subscription listings into the same decision, so movie night can start with their taste instead of another round of browsing each app.The need is substantial. In Gracenote's 2025 survey across six countries, 66% of respondents wanted a guide spanning services and showing where titles are available. Gracenote is Nielsen's content data business.ReelRecs adds a personal answer to what is available. Viewers select their streaming services and see recommendations shaped by the movies and shows they have rated. Each title's Rec Score and explanation help answer whether it will fit their taste. The filtering feature is included at no cost and covers paid and free streaming services.The guide follows The Godfather Part II from a personal recommendation to a viewing option. The film receives a Rec Score of 10 for an example profile that rated The Godfather highly. Paramount+ lists the sequel for streaming on its US site. A subscriber can select the service in ReelRecs, open the recommendation and choose its subscription offer.Subscription, rental and purchase options appear separately, helping viewers see what is included and what costs extra. The provider confirms availability for the viewer's country and plan.The same service filters work on saved films. A movie saved weeks ago can become tonight's choice on a service the viewer already pays for. Ratings and saved titles stay in ReelRecs when subscriptions change. Viewers can update their service selection and keep using the personal recommendations and watchlist they have already built. No streaming-service passwords are required.Viewers can find their next watch across their subscriptions and get ReelRecs free on iPhone or Android. Create an account, rate familiar movies and shows, and choose the services you use.About ReelRecsReelRecs helps people quickly find movies and TV shows that fit their taste across streaming services. The free iPhone and Android app combines personal recommendations, viewing options, saved titles and Watch+ for choosing together.

William Gorfein

ReelRecs

+1 646-366-5426

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ReelRecs Gives Viewers One Place to Choose What to Watch Across Their Streaming Services News Provided By REELRECS, INC. November 11, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Technology



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