Detailed Sotrovimab Or Xevudy Market Report Includes Forecasts, Innovations, And Industry Perspectives

Sotrovimab Or Xevudy Market

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The Business Research Company's Sotrovimab or Xevudy Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Sotrovimab or Xevudy market has emerged as a critical segment within the broader antiviral therapeutics landscape, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Developed to manage infections caused by SARS-CoV-2, this monoclonal antibody treatment continues to evolve alongside shifting healthcare needs and pandemic preparedness efforts. Let's explore the market's size, key drivers, leading regions, and growth potential in detail.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Sotrovimab or Xevudy Market

During the historical period, market growth was primarily driven by the emergency authorization of COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies, a high risk of hospitalization in the early stages of the pandemic, rapid rollout of antibody therapies, government procurement of antiviral drugs, and the expansion of infusion treatment infrastructure. Looking ahead, the forecast period expects growth to be fueled by the development of variant-resistant antibody therapies, increased emphasis on pandemic preparedness, greater investments in antiviral biologics, the broadening of outpatient infusion services, and the integration of monoclonal antibodies into routine care protocols. Key trends anticipated include a rise in monoclonal antibody usage, a stronger focus on early viral intervention, expansion of targeted antiviral treatments, enhanced protection for high-risk patients, and accelerated development of therapeutics aimed at future pandemics.

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Overview of Sotrovimab (Xevudy) as a Treatment Option

Sotrovimab, marketed as Xevudy, is a monoclonal antibody designed to combat COVID-19 by targeting the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2. This mechanism helps prevent the virus from infecting human cells. It is primarily prescribed for mild to moderate COVID-19 cases among patients who are at elevated risk of progressing to severe illness. By offering an effective treatment during the early stages of infection, Sotrovimab helps reduce the likelihood of serious complications.

Primary Factor Fueling Growth in the Global Sotrovimab or Xevudy Market

The increasing prevalence of COVID-19 infections stands out as a major factor propelling market expansion. COVID-19, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, spreads via respiratory droplets, producing symptoms ranging from mild fever to severe respiratory distress. Despite advances such as vaccines and improved hygiene practices, cases continue to rise due to emerging variants, waning immunity, relaxation of safety measures, seasonal indoor gatherings, and uneven vaccine distribution. Sotrovimab plays a crucial role by neutralizing the virus in high-risk patients early on, thereby preventing severe outcomes like hospitalization or death. For example, a report from the UK's Office for National Statistics in March 2023 estimated that 1.9 million people in the UK (2.9% of the population) reported COVID-19, with many experiencing prolonged symptoms lasting over a year. This ongoing prevalence directly supports growth in the Sotrovimab or Xevudy market.

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Rising Healthcare Investments as a Growth Catalyst for the Sotrovimab or Xevudy Market

Another significant driver is the surge in healthcare spending worldwide. Healthcare investments encompass expenditures on medical services, medications, hospital care, and related resources over a given period. Factors like an aging population, increasing demand for healthcare, technological advancements, and rising costs contribute to this upward trend. Increased funding bolsters the Sotrovimab market by enhancing research and development, scaling up production capacity, and improving distribution channels that expand patient access. For instance, data from the UK Office for National Statistics showed a 5.6% nominal increase in total healthcare expenditure from 2022 to 2023, a sharp rise compared to the previous year's 0.9% growth. Such investment growth is expected to positively impact Sotrovimab market expansion.

Regional Market Share Insights for Sotrovimab or Xevudy

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the Sotrovimab or Xevudy market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market analysis also includes key regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

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Detailed Sotrovimab or Xevudy Market Report Includes Forecasts, Innovations, and Industry Perspectives News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 11, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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