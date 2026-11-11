Leading Luxury Cruise And Yacht Brands Set Course For Anguilla's 2026-27 Season

THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anguilla is welcoming a strong lineup of luxury cruise ships and yachts during the 2026-27 season, reflecting the island's established tourism identity and its appeal to travelers seeking exceptional beaches, culinary experiences, personalized hospitality and understated luxury.The season features scheduled visits by some of the world's leading luxury cruise and yacht brands, including Four Seasons Yachts, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Explora Journeys, Emerald Cruises, Silversea Cruises, Seabourn, Orient Express and Windstar Cruises.Cruise tourism has been part of Anguilla's visitor economy for more than three decades, and the current schedule reflects the island's continued engagement with cruise operators whose vessels and guest experiences complement the destination's tourism offerings.“Anguilla has built a strong reputation as a luxury destination, and we want our cruise tourism sector to reflect that same commitment to quality,” said Cardigan Connor, Anguilla's minister of health, tourism and sports.“These visits should create tangible opportunities for Anguillian taxi operators, tour guides, restaurants, retailers and other businesses. Working with our cruise industry partners, our priority is to deliver a rewarding experience for visitors while ensuring that our people and our island benefit.”Jameel Rochester, director of tourism for the Anguilla Tourist Board, said the scheduled vessels are consistent with the destination's tourism strategy:“The ships visiting Anguilla are well aligned with our tourism product and the experiences that distinguish our island.”“Our beautiful beaches, exceptional culinary scene, boutique accommodations and personalized hospitality appeal to travelers who value quality and authenticity. We welcome the opportunity to introduce more visitors to these experiences while creating meaningful opportunities for our local tourism partners,” Rochester added.The season began with the Nov. 5 inaugural call of Explora III, operated by Explora Journeys, the luxury ocean travel brand of MSC Group. Of the 784 passengers aboard, about 650 came ashore to enjoy Anguilla's renowned beaches, turquoise waters and hospitality.Anguilla Premier Cora Richardson Hodge led an official delegation aboard the vessel for a ceremonial plaque exchange hosted by Capt. Pietro Sinisi.Anguilla's cruise schedule extends through April 2027, with visits by luxury vessels including Four Seasons I, Ilma from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Emerald Azzurra, Emerald Sakara, Seabourn Quest, Silver Ray, Silver Spirit, Orient Express Corinthian and Wind Surf, among others.The vessels are scheduled to anchor at Road Bay or Prickly Pear Cays, providing passengers with access to the destination's beaches, restaurants and other attractions.Anguilla's appeal to the luxury market is also reflected in its collection of internationally recognized resorts, including Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla; Cap Juluca, A Belmond Hotel; Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club; Malliouhana; and Zemi Beach House, LXR Hotels & Resorts. These properties, together with the island's boutique accommodations, private villas and acclaimed dining establishments, contribute to a tourism experience that attracts discerning travelers from around the world.For the Anguilla Tourist Board, cruise visits also represent an important opportunity to introduce travelers to the island and encourage future stayover vacations.“Every cruise visit gives us an opportunity to make a lasting impression,” said Kendisha Hall-Prentice, chief marketing officer of the Anguilla Tourist Board, who joined the official delegation aboard Explora III during its inaugural call.“Many of these guests are already familiar with luxury travel, and Anguilla offers the kind of intimate, personalized destination experience they appreciate. Whether they discover a favorite beach, enjoy an exceptional meal or connect with our people, we want them to leave inspired to return and explore more of what Anguilla has to offer.”PHOTO CAPTION: Pictured from left: Verlyndah Hodge, Cabinet press secretary, Government of Anguilla; Kendisha Hall-Prentice, chief marketing officer, Anguilla Tourist Board; Cora Richardson Hodge, premier of Anguilla; Capt. Pietro Sinisi, master of Explora III; Cardigan Connor, Anguilla's minister of health, tourism and sports; Sherman A. Williams, CEO, Anguilla Air and Sea Ports Authority; and Joleyne Robin-Williams, tourism planner, Ministry of Health, Tourism and Sports, aboard Explora III during its inaugural call to Anguilla on Nov. 5About AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and an exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.Anguilla lies just off the beaten path and has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet it is conveniently accessible via Boston (BOS), Newark (EWR), Baltimore (BWI), Miami (MIA), San Juan (SJU), Antigua (ANU), St. Maarten (SXM) and other regional and international destinations, as well as by private aircraft, making it just a hop and a skip away.Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose the Crowd. Find Yourself.﻿For information on Anguilla, visit the official Anguilla Tourist Board website at . Follow Anguilla on Facebook: Facebook/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; X: @Anguilla_Trsm. Join the conversation using #MyAnguilla.

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Leading luxury cruise and yacht brands set course for Anguilla's 2026-27 season News Provided By Marketplace Excellence November 11, 2026, 15:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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