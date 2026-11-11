Marketplace Events Joins Eventhub, Launching Leading Consumer Shows On Sponsorship Marketplace

Marketplace Events portfolio snapshot on EventHub's sponsorship marketplace

North America's largest consumer show producer partners with EventHub to feature its premier home, outdoor, and holiday shows on the leading marketplace.

- Michael Bleau, CEO at EventHub

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SEATTLE, WA – November 11, 2026 – EventHub, the leading online sponsorship and exhibitor marketplace for consumer events, today announced a new partnership with Marketplace Events, North America's largest consumer show producer. This collaboration will bring Marketplace Events' extensive portfolio of home, outdoor, and holiday shows to EventHub's sponsorship marketplace, offering brands and marketers direct access to a wide range of high-traffic events across the United States and Canada.

Marketplace Events' launch events list can be viewed in full at eventhub/profiles/marketplaceevents. Initial offering dates range from Fall 2026 through Spring 2027. Marketplace Events is known for connecting top-tier exhibitors with highly qualified audiences. The partnership with EventHub, whose marketplace generates over 1.5 million monthly Google search impressions and upwards of 150,000 registered buyers, will boost awareness of their prime booth space and sponsorship packages at these popular events.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Marketplace Events to help showcase their premiere booth and sponsorship opportunities to our curated community of engaged event marketers," said Michael Bleau, CEO of EventHub. "Their team is top-notch at delivering high-traffic shows with ultra-qualified buyers and provides a phenomenal amount of marketing support and other resources to participating sponsors and exhibitors to ensure successful activations."

“Joining forces with EventHub marks a pivotal step in expanding access to our premier consumer shows,” said Jill Kivett, SVP, Business Development at Marketplace Events.“This collaboration gives sponsors unprecedented visibility into our high traffic events and streamlines the path to activation. With EventHub's powerful discovery tools and our proven track record of delivering qualified audiences and robust marketing support, sponsors can expect measurable impact and seamless execution across North America.”

The partnership is set to provide a seamless experience for potential sponsors and exhibitors to discover, vet, and apply for opportunities at desired shows. This integration aims to maximize exposure for Marketplace Events' shows while simplifying the event scouting and inquiry process for brands looking to connect with consumers in key markets.

About EventHub

EventHub is an all-in-one platform for event organizers to market to and manage sponsors and exhibitors, map out shows, and sell tickets to attendees, for consumer shows, expos, festivals, fairs, and concerts. The company's mission is to streamline the event planning process and provide a transparent marketplace where brands can easily discover and apply for sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities at a wide range of consumer events. Visit to learn more.

About Marketplace Events

Marketplace Events creates vibrant expositions connecting enthusiasts with experts, products and services in dynamic face-to-face environments. The company produces more than 135 business-to-consumer and trade shows in North America including 67 home and garden shows, 23 holiday shopping shows, 16 sport and outdoor shows, 10 travel shows and 22 regional trade shows. The 135+ combined events, in 60 markets, currently attract 35,000+ exhibitors, more than 2.3 million attendees and another 6 million unique web visitors annually. The company produces some of the most successful and longest-running shows in North America, including market-leading shows in Seattle, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal-some of which have thrived in their markets for more than 75 years.. For a full list of upcoming events visit .

Jamie Nassar

EventHub

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Marketplace Events Joins EventHub, Launching Leading Consumer Shows on Sponsorship Marketplace News Provided By EventHub November 11, 2026, 15:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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