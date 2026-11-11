The holiday romance, written by Brendan McNerney and Jason-Shane Scott, premieres Nov. 13 on Hulu and Disney+.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LOS ANGELES (November 11, 2026) - Screenwriter Jason-Shane Scott co-wrote Postcards for Christmas, a holiday romance starring Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill) and Jessica Lowndes (90210). The film premieres November 13 on Hulu and Disney+ in the U.S. and is already streaming on Disney+ internationally. It is Scott's first film for Hulu and Disney+.In the film, Hannah Norton (Lowndes) moves to the small town of Mistletoe Valley for the holidays to work at the post office alongside her best friend from college. There she discovers a pile of undeliverable mail, including a string of love letters all written by the same man. With help from Ford Montgomery (Murray), a DJ at the local radio station, Hannah sets out to solve the mystery of who wrote them, and finds a little romance of her own along the way. Samantha Brown also stars."Holiday movies are like comfort food, and I wanted this one to feel like opening a letter from someone who really knows you," said Scott. "I'm thrilled that audiences on Hulu and Disney+ around the world will get to spend the season in Mistletoe Valley."About Jason-Shane ScottJason-Shane Scott is a screenwriter specializing in romantic comedy and an actor with more than 75 professional film and TV credits. Over the past several years, he has written multiple holiday films and romantic comedies for Hallmark and other networks.Follow Jason-Shane ScottInstagram: @jasonshanescottIMDb: Jason-Shane Scott

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Screenwriter and Actor Jason-Shane Scott Co-Writes Holiday Film Postcards for Christmas, Premiering on Hulu and Disney+ News Provided By Jason-Shane Scott November 11, 2026, 15:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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