Stitchstudio Raises $8M To Take Insurance AI From Production To Scale

Funding expands pre-built products and the team that takes auditable AI workflows live across employee benefits, life and annuity, and commercial lines

- Austin Guyette, partner at Voyager Capital CHICAGO, SC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- StitchStudio, the AI platform built to operationalize insurance work, today announced an $8 million financing round led by Voyager Capital, with participation from Lookout Ventures and Grit Capital Partners, continued investment from ManchesterStory and BrokerTech Fund, and investment from insurance veterans.StitchStudio's AI agents run in the daily operations of carriers and brokers, driving measurable results at scale. The round comes as insurers move AI from pilots to production. Insurance operations run on systems of different vintages, product and state rules that change constantly, and procedures that differ from one organization to the next. That fingerprint makes rigid automation and generic AI tools hard to deploy, and it leaves teams re-keying the same data across disconnected systems.Today, M3 Insurance, Heffernan Insurance Brokers, Fidelity Life, InstaBrain, Frank Winston Crum Insurance, and other industry leaders run quote comparison, producer onboarding, eligibility, billing reconciliation, and benefits quoting on StitchStudio's purpose-built insurance AI platform.StitchStudio customers are already seeing results, including producer contracting cut from more than 23 days to same day, proposal turnaround cut from 90 minutes to 15 with more than 5,000 hours saved, and over 75% of RFP processing automated."Every carrier we talk to has a drawer full of AI pilots. Getting a workflow into production takes unglamorous work. It must fit the systems and rules the company already runs, and someone in compliance must be able to sign off on it," said Karan Mishra, CEO, StitchStudio. "Our customers got their first workflows live and came back to expand across the enterprise. This round helps us get them there faster."StitchStudio will use the funding to expand its product suite in employee benefits, life and annuity, and commercial P&C; grow its customer success team; and scale self-service tools for customers and partners.“We look for markets at an inflection point and founders who are uniquely suited to them. StitchStudio has both,” said Austin Guyette, partner at Voyager Capital.“Insurance is at the moment where AI is finally moving into core operations. By targeting the high-volume, manual workflows that slow carriers and brokers down, StitchStudio delivers measurable ROI in weeks, not years. Its founders have spent their careers inside these operations, and every customer we spoke with was already lining up their next workflow.”How it worksStitchStudio builds AI agents on an insurance-specific model of products, rules and documents, then configures them to each organization's procedures and data. The agents work inside existing systems through APIs and file exchange, so customers keep their core systems, and every agent action is explainable and auditable.“Carriers and brokers in our network are now asking who can get AI into production inside the systems they already run, with compliance comfortable signing off. StitchStudio is doing exactly that, and the customer expansion is why we invested again," said Matt Kinley, Founding Partner, ManchesterStory.About StitchStudioStitchStudio is the AI platform built to operationalize insurance work. It helps carriers and brokers turn manual, high-friction workflows into explainable, auditable AI agents that run inside their existing systems, with no core system replacement required. StitchStudio is SOC 2 Type II certified and HIPAA compliant and is backed by Voyager Capital, Lookout Ventures, Grit Capital Partners, ManchesterStory and BrokerTech Fund.Learn more at stitchstudio and visit

Lizzie Grosso

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StitchStudio Raises $8M to Take Insurance AI From Production to Scale News Provided By StitchStudio November 11, 2026, 15:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Technology



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