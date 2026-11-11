Jungle Scout Launches Jungle Scout Agents, AI Teammates That Bring Intelligence To Every Commerce Decision

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Agents monitor a brand's Amazon market 24/7 so teams can act faster and decide better. The agents run on 11+ years of Jungle Scout's Amazon expertise.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jungle Scout, the Amazon market intelligence company, today launched Jungle Scout Agents in Cobalt, its enterprise platform. The agents are AI teammates that watch a brand's catalog, competitors and categories 24/7, explain what changed and why, and flag both problems and opportunities while there's still time to act. Teams set up agents by describing what they need in plain language. Agents then recommend next steps with their estimated impact, so teams can decide what to act on first.Commerce teams ask the same questions every week. Did we lose the Buy Box? How is our share trending? Who is moving on price? Where is our next opportunity? Answering these questions takes hours, and the answers are often stale by the next meeting. General AI tools can't do this work because they don't have Amazon market intelligence. Jungle Scout Agents do."There isn't a brand I talk to that doesn't have an AI pilot underway. However, very few have AI doing real commerce work yet," said Jay Lovelace, CEO of Jungle Scout. "AI is only as good as what it knows. With more than 11 years of knowledge, our agents know the Amazon market and what you're trying to solve for. They remove the hours of reporting and analysis from your team and proactively show you the next growth opportunity. That's how a team of five does the work of fifty."Six agents ready on day oneCustomers can start with six pre-built agents that cover innovation, trends and performance, and tailor any of them through chat:Innovation:◦ Market Opportunity Scout surfaces promising product attributes, underserved price tiers and seasonal demand worth pursuing.Performance:◦ Buy Box Monitor catches lost Buy Boxes, unauthorized sellers, suppressed listings and stock risks.◦ Catalog Monitor explains changes in sales, traffic, conversion and category share.◦ Ad Monitor finds wasted ad spend and the campaigns worth scaling.Trends:◦ Category Tracker spots brands gaining or losing share and shifts in customer demand.◦ Competitor Tracker follows specific competitors' moves and the threats and openings they create.A daily read on the American shopperWith about 40% of U.S. ecommerce sales running through Amazon, these AI teammates also give teams a daily read on the American shopper: which competitors are gaining, where demand and prices are moving, and what shoppers say about the products they buy. They spot trends early and point out gaps competitors haven't filled, from an underserved price point to a rising ingredient. That helps teams decide what to launch next, which categories to enter and how to price."Agents are only as good as what they know," said Sam Johnson, CTO of Jungle Scout. "Ours run on 11+ years of Amazon data covering 600 million products, 24 million keywords and 18% of Amazon GMV, plus each brand's own account data. The answers come from the market, not the open web."Early resultsBrands that added these AI teammates before launch are already handing off recurring work. One apparel brand had ten agents running within six days of its first setup session, starting with one that replaced a manual Monday spreadsheet. "Agents can turn the 1000s+ ASINs my team has to manage weekly into a catalog that feels manageable," said the VP of eCommerce at a multi-brand apparel company.AvailabilityEarly-adopter access is available now. Become a Jungle Scout customer and start with agents at no additional cost through January 31, 2027. We will even build your first agent with you. Join now and you will lock in founders pricing. Learn more or book a demo at junglescout/products/agents.About Jungle ScoutJungle Scout builds AI agents and tools that give commerce teams Amazon insights on demand. They run on more than 11 years of proprietary Amazon data covering 600M+ products and 24M+ keywords. Jungle Scout Agents watch a brand's business and market 24/7 and flag what needs attention, while Ask Cobalt and the Jungle Scout MCP answer questions in seconds in Cobalt or in the AI tools teams already use. Brands, retailers and agencies use Jungle Scout to decide on pricing, share, advertising, category strategy, and product innovation. Learn more at junglescout.

Gayle deDie

Jungle Scout

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Jungle Scout Launches Jungle Scout Agents, AI Teammates That Bring Intelligence to Every Commerce Decision News Provided By Jungle Scout November 11, 2026, 15:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Technology



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