Nomadstr Brings Its Austin Vacation Rental Management To Round Top Through KOZE Vacation Rentals

A KOZE Vacation Rentals home in Round Top, Texas

Austin-based management company operates Round Top-area homes under the KOZE name, pairing a local brand with its pricing, marketing and guest support

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NomadSTR, an Austin-based vacation rental management company led by CEO Justin Bilyk, is managing homes in and around Round Top, Texas, through KOZE Vacation Rentals, the Round Top luxury home and ranch rental company NomadSTR purchased.KOZE Vacation Rentals was founded by Cari Goeke and built its business on high-end homes and ranch properties in the Round Top area. When the purchase was announced, the companies said Round Top properties would continue to operate under the KOZE name, supported by NomadSTR's technology platform, marketing reach and guest services. The KOZE website, kozerentals, now carries NomadSTR branding and listings.The Round Top-area homes sit alongside NomadSTR's Austin portfolio. Listings on nomadstr include properties in Round Top, Burton, Carmine, Brenham, La Grange, New Ulm and Fayetteville, ranging from one-bedroom casitas for two guests to Fable Farm near Brenham, which is listed for up to 30 guests, and the 11-bedroom downtown Brenham Schoolhouse Hotel.Round Top is known for its antiques shows and small-town setting between Austin and Houston. Many of the homes NomadSTR manages there are rural properties with acreage, ponds or pools, which call for different upkeep and guest communication than a city house in Austin."Owners shouldn't have to choose between earning more and protecting their home. We pick properties we believe in, and we look after every guest like it's their first trip to Texas," said Justin Bilyk, CEO of NomadSTR.NomadSTR's management services include professional photography and video, interior design guidance on layout and furnishings, listing distribution across multiple online marketplaces, and pricing software that adjusts for seasonality, demand and competition. Local teams handle cleaning, supplies and on-site care, and guests have around-the-clock support from booking to checkout. The company also helps owners work through local short-term rental rules, permitting and hotel occupancy taxes. Services and terms for each owner are set out in a written management agreement with a defined term.NomadSTR has more than 3,000 guest reviews across the homes it manages."Round Top has its own pace and its own guests. KOZE already had the local name. Our part is making the operations behind it consistent, so the owner and the guest both know what to expect," Bilyk said.Property owners in Round Top, Austin and the Texas Hill Country can learn more and request a consultation at . Travelers can browse and book homes at the same address.About NomadSTRNomadSTR is an Austin-based, full-service short-term rental management company offering vacation homes in Austin, Round Top and the surrounding Texas Hill Country. Its services include listing preparation, pricing, guest communication and local property care. NomadSTR has more than 3,000 guest reviews. Learn more at .Media Contact:Media Relations...###

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NomadSTR Brings Its Austin Vacation Rental Management to Round Top Through KOZE Vacation Rentals News Provided By Justin Bilyk November 11, 2026, 15:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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