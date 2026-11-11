BIG Vacation Homes Opens Direct Holiday Booking For Its Reunion, Florida Luxury Home

BIG Vacation Homes' Reunion, Florida home

Six-bedroom home with a private movie theater and pool is available to book for the holiday season at bigvhomes

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BIG Vacation Homes has opened holiday-season booking for the Reunion home, its six-bedroom luxury vacation home in Reunion, Florida, through its own website, bigvhomes. Guests can check dates and book directly with the company that manages the home.The Reunion home has six bedrooms and about 3,864 square feet of living space. It includes a private outdoor pool, a home movie theater, a loft, a full kitchen, an outdoor dining patio with a barbecue grill, a washer and dryer, Wi-Fi and free parking. The home is also listed on Airbnb as a Luxe property.Reunion is in the Kissimmee area, southwest of Orlando, and the home is set up for families and groups visiting Central Florida's theme parks, shopping and dining. Check-in is after 4 p.m. and checkout is before 10 a.m. Nightly rates and open dates for Christmas, New Year's and the winter season are shown on the property's page at bigvhomes, where availability updates as dates are booked."The holidays are about getting everyone under one roof. Our homes are chosen for space and comfort, and when guests book direct, they're talking to the people who actually take care of the property," said Justin Bilyk, founder and CEO of BIG Vacation Homes.Booking directly lets guests deal with the BIG Vacation Homes team from the first question through checkout. Guests have 24/7 concierge support through the BIG Vacation Homes app, along with professional housekeeping, on-call maintenance and local recommendations for dining and activities.BIG Vacation Homes has a 4.92 guest rating. The company manages more than 200 vacation homes across 11 destinations, including villas near Orlando, beach homes and mountain cabins."A group trip over the holidays has a lot of moving parts. We want families to see exactly what the house offers, book it with us and know who to call once they're there," Bilyk said.Travelers can view the Reunion home, check holiday availability and book at .About BIG Vacation HomesBIG Vacation Homes is a vacation rental and property management company founded in 2021 by CEO Justin Bilyk. It manages more than 200 vacation homes across 11 destinations, from villas near Orlando's theme parks to beach homes and mountain cabins, and offers direct booking, guest support and owner services. BIG Vacation Homes has a 4.92 guest rating. Learn more and book at .Media Contact:Media Relations...###

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BIG Vacation Homes Opens Direct Holiday Booking for Its Reunion, Florida Luxury Home News Provided By Justin Bilyk November 11, 2026, 15:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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