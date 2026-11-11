Spartanburg Plastic Surgeons Detail The Functional Benefits Of Tummy Tuck Surgery

From core strength to posture, Dr. Ashley Kerekes and Dr. Hannah England share how a tummy tuck can offer benefits that go well beyond appearance.

- Dr. Ashley KerekesSPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- While the tummy tuck (abdominoplasty) is best known for creating a flatter, firmer midsection, the plastic surgeons at Carolina Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa highlight that many patients also experience meaningful physical improvements after surgery.“Most people think of a tummy tuck as purely cosmetic, but many of our patients tell us they feel stronger, stand taller, and move more comfortably afterward,” said Dr. Ashley Kerekes, board-certified plastic surgeon.According to the Spartanburg plastic surgeons, these functional improvements tend to fall into a few key areas.Repairing Separated Abdominal MusclesPregnancy and significant weight changes can cause the abdominal muscles to separate, a condition called diastasis recti that diet and exercise often cannot correct. During a tummy tuck, the surgeon sutures these muscles back together, restoring core support and potentially improving posture, balance, and ease with everyday movement. For mothers looking to address multiple post-pregnancy concerns at once, a tummy tuck is often performed as part of a mommy makeover.“One of the most rewarding things for me is hearing how much stronger patients feel after surgery. I've had patients tell me they're able to exercise more comfortably, feel stronger through their core, and even shave time off their marathons after having their abdominal muscles repaired. These are patients who were already active and fit, but their abdominal muscle separation was limiting them in ways they didn't necessarily realize. It's exciting to see how restoring that core support can make a difference in their everyday lives and athletic performance,” said Dr. Kerekes.Potential Relief from Back Pain and Bladder LeakageResearch published in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (1) found that many abdominoplasty patients reported reduced lower back pain and improvement in mild stress urinary incontinence after surgery. Results vary, but these findings reflect what surgeons often hear from patients at follow-up visits.Comfort After Major Weight LossLoose, overhanging skin after significant weight loss can lead to chafing, rashes, and skin infections. Removing it can ease these issues and make exercise more comfortable, helping many patients maintain their results. When appropriate, certain abdominal hernias can also be repaired during the same procedure.Is a Tummy Tuck Right for You?Ideal candidates are in good health, at a stable weight, nonsmokers, and not planning future pregnancies. For those exploring options for plastic surgery in Spartanburg, Carolina Plastic Surgery offers personalized consultations to discuss goals, recovery, and whether abdominoplasty is the right fit.About Carolina Plastic Surgery & Medical SpaLed by Dr. Ashley Kerekes and Dr. Hannah England, Carolina Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa offers surgical and non-surgical cosmetic treatments for the face, breasts, body, and skin. Serving patients in Spartanburg and throughout Upstate South Carolina, the practice performs procedures ranging from breast augmentation and tummy tuck to facelift and body contouring after weight loss. Its medical spa complements these options with less invasive treatments such as cosmetic injectables, laser therapies, a medically supervised weight loss program, and more. The surgeons are available for interviews upon request.For more information about Carolina Plastic Surgery, visit carolinaplasticsurgery or facebook/carolinaplasticsurgeryandspa.(1) ASPS: More Than Just a Cosmetic Procedure - 'Tummy Tuck' Reduces Back Pain and Incontinence:To view the original source of this release, click here: body-contouring/spartanburg-plastic-surgeons-detail-the-functional-benefits-of-tummy-tuck-surgery/###Carolina Plastic Surgery & Medical Spa100 E. Wood St.#100Spartanburg, SC 29303(864) 583-1222Rosemont Media

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Spartanburg Plastic Surgeons Detail the Functional Benefits of Tummy Tuck Surgery News Provided By Rosemont Media November 11, 2026, 15:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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