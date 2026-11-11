Triveni Turbine Q2 Profit Drops 42 Pc To Rs 53.3 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Triveni Turbine Limited on Wednesday reported a 41.6 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY27.

The industrial steam turbine manufacturer posted a net profit of Rs 53.3 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, compared with Rs 91.2 crore in the corresponding period last financial year (Q2 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations declined 3 per cent to Rs 491 crore from Rs 506 crore a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 43.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 64 crore, while the EBITDA margin contracted to 13 per cent from 23 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

Profit before tax declined 39.2 per cent to Rs 75.7 crore, with the margin narrowing to 15.4 per cent from 24.6 per cent.

The company's domestic business remained resilient during the quarter, with domestic sales rising 51.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 340 crore.

However, export sales fell 46.6 per cent to Rs 151 crore, reducing exports' contribution to revenue to 30.7 per cent from 55.7 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.

Product revenue increased 4.4 per cent to Rs 343 crore, while aftermarket revenue declined 16.7 per cent to Rs 148 crore.

Aftermarket operations accounted for 30.1 per cent of total revenue during the quarter.

Despite weaker profitability, Triveni Turbine reported record quarterly order bookings of Rs 764 crore, up 17.2 per cent year-on-year, driven by strong demand in exports and the product segment.

Export order bookings surged 49.8 per cent to Rs 368 crore and accounted for nearly half of the total orders received during the quarter.

Product order bookings rose 32.5 per cent to Rs 601 crore, although aftermarket order bookings fell 17.8 per cent to Rs 164 crore.