Prashant Kishor Targets BJP Over Performance And Identity Politics

Prashant Kishor Critiques BJP's Political Strategy

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday fired a sharp retort at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following criticism over his remarks during election campaigns. Kishor's statements addressed core socio-political equations, voter behaviour, and the governance record in the region.

Kishor's argument centres on shifting public discourse away from purely identity-based voting toward accountability. By pointing out that a constituency's representative belonging to a specific dominant community (such as a Brahmin MLA for 15 years) has not automatically insulated the area from persistent developmental backlogs, he aimed to build a narrative around performance-based governance championed by the Jan Suraaj movement.

Defending Ground Assessments and Minority Outreach

Defending his ground assessments and challenging the BJP's political approach, Prashant Kishor said, "If Mithilesh Tiwari possesses such great knowledge, then let him offer his commentary. I spoke based on my understanding of the local social landscape. People had raised three points-one being that since this is a Brahmin-majority area, the election ticket should go to a Brahmin. Yet, if you believe that having a Brahmin win would solve all your problems, consider this: you have had a Brahmin MLA for the last 15 years, and still, your situation has not improved. Secondly, people mentioned that their political standing is declining-so I shared my perspective on that. You (the BJP) need to sit down and reflect on why Muslims have stopped voting for you. Why, ultimately, did the Muslims turn away from you? If you use inappropriate language regarding any community, the people of that community will not support you."

Kishor's counter-attack stems from recent political sparring surrounding by-elections (specifically referencing discussions around constituencies like Ramgarh). BJP leaders, including figures like Mithilesh Tiwari, had criticised Kishor's public observations regarding caste dynamics, MLA performance, and community voting patterns. Kishor's critique of the ruling party's engagement with minority communities highlights a central fault line in contemporary Bihar politics. While the BJP consistently relies on a consolidated non-Muslim coalition, opposition strategists and independent campaigners like Kishor argue that polarising rhetoric alienates minority voters entirely from the party's electoral pool.

Recent Engagements

Earlier, Kishor visited a pandal during Chitragupta Puja in Patna, where he offered prayers and extended greetings to people on the occasion. "I have come to extend my best wishes to everyone for the puja and also to offer prayers myself. I am visiting various places to meet people and convey my greetings for today's puja," he said.

On Sonia Gandhi's book, Kishor said he had not read it and therefore could not comment on its contents. "I have not read the book, so I cannot comment on it. The book has been released, and from what I see in the media, it appears to be a subject of discussion," he said. (ANI)

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