Pradyot Debbarma Slams BJP MLA Over Derogatory Remarks On Food Habits

Pradyot Debbarma Hits Out at Tripura BJP MLA

Tipra Motha Party founder and Supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Wednesday strongly objected to the alleged derogatory remarks made by a Tripura BJP MLA, Tafajjal Hossain, against indigenous people, saying no one has the right to dictate their food habits, lifestyle or culture. Debbarma said the legislator had taken an oath to uphold the Constitution and should respect the dignity and identity of indigenous Tiprasa people. He also said he had spoken to the BJP leadership, which had acknowledged that the remarks were wrong.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "He is an MLA who has taken an oath to uphold the Constitution of India. Regarding his statement about our indigenous Tiprasa people-the people of the North East-claiming that we eat pork and live alongside pigs: there is hardly any difference between his attitude and that of the YouTuber, Amir Shokeen, who mocked our people. Furthermore, those who engage in smuggling-including cattle smuggling across the border into Bangladesh-and who assault BSF personnel have no business commenting on us, our diet, our lifestyle, or our culture. I have spoken with the BJP leadership, and they have acknowledged that this is wrong. Not only should this MLA apologise, but I intend to urge people to file an FIR against him... This is India; no one has the right to dictate what we eat or what our culture should be."

Response to Sonia Gandhi's Memoir

On Sonia Gandhi's book, Debbarma said he held the Congress leader in high regard but would refrain from commenting on its contents until he had read it in its entirety. Recalling his association with the Congress party and expressing respect for the Gandhi family, he said it would be unfair to offer an opinion based on only a few excerpts.

"I was once in the Congress party myself. I have read some excerpts, and I hold Sonia Gandhi in high regard-just as I respected Indira Gandhi. We all also respect Rajiv Gandhi, who served as Prime Minister. I have not read the entire book. I am aware that the Gandhi family has endured many tragedies; both served as Prime Minister, and she has witnessed a great deal. But until I read the book in its entirety, I do not feel I can offer a comment on it. It would be unfair of me to do so," he added.

Meanwhile, the political rift has widened over the release of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, drawing swift praise from party members and sharp scepticism from the BJP. The memoir, published by HarperCollins in India, went on sale on Tuesday. It traces Sonia Gandhi's journey from her childhood in post-war Italy and her romance with Rajiv Gandhi at Cambridge to her life in India and the personal losses that shaped her bond with the country, including the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. (ANI)

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