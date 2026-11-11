Fire Breaks Out At Ujjain Bagadiya Tower, Rescue Operation Underway

Fire Erupts in Ujjain Building

A fire broke out in a five-storey building at Bagadiya Tower near the old Central Kotwali in Ujjain on Wednesday, prompting a rescue operation to evacuate people trapped on the upper floors. Several fire tenders have been deployed to extinguish the blaze, while police, administrative officials and municipal corporation personnel are present at the spot. Rescue teams are bringing people out of the building one by one.

Origin and Rescue Efforts

Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said the fire originated in a medicine shop in the building, following which smoke spread to the upper floors, where four residential flats are located. "A fire broke out in a medicine shop in the building, causing smoke. There are also four residential flats on the upper floor, and some people were trapped inside. Local residents immediately began rescuing people in time... First, we are working to bring the fire under control... Seven fire brigades, SDRF teams, police-everyone is here... So far, there are no reports of casualties, but as a precaution, we have sent everyone we rescued to the hospital. They are receiving first aid there," Sharma told reporters.

Administrative Response

Ujjain Collector and District Magistrate Raushan Singh said that the fire brigade and administrative teams were immediately mobilised after receiving information about the incident. "We received a report of a fire at the Bagadiya Tower. As soon as we were informed, the fire brigade and administrative teams sprang into action here. People are being evacuated. Efforts are underway to bring the fire under control... Everyone is involved in the rescue... SDRF teams are also involved... Everyone is being brought out one by one... Our priority right now is to safely evacuate everyone," Singh said.

The rescue operation is underway, with authorities prioritising the safe evacuation of people trapped inside the building. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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