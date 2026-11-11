Oklo Gets Final DOE Operational Clearance For Groves-1 Reactor Retail Eyes 85% Upside By 2026-End
- Groves-1 will help Oklo test reactor equipment, improve operating procedures, and train personnel for future projects. Experience gained from operating Groves-1 will support Oklo's planned Groves-2 Forge facility, the company said Groves-2 will initially focus on lutetium-177, a radioactive isotope used in targeted cancer treatments.
Shares of Oklo (OKLO) jumped more than 6% on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) cleared its Groves-1 nuclear test reactor for unrestricted operations, a key step in the company's plans to develop medical isotopes for cancer treatments.
The DOE cleared the final operational restriction on Groves-1, allowing the reactor to enter its research, testing and training phase.
Groves-1 To Support Aurora Operations
The Texas-based facility will help Oklo test reactor equipment, improve operating procedures and train personnel for future projects, including its Aurora fast-fission nuclear power plants. The reactors are designed to supply electricity to AI data centers and industrial facilities.
In August, Groves-1 became the first reactor under the DOE's Reactor Pilot Program to achieve criticality on private land, generating a controlled, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction less than a year after construction began.
Focus On Cancer Treatment Isotope
Experience gained from operating Groves-1 will support Oklo's planned Groves-2 Forge facility, the company said. Unlike Groves-1, which focuses on testing and training, Groves-2 will be used for medical isotope production, processing, packaging and transportation.
The facility will initially focus on lutetium-177, a radioactive isotope used in targeted cancer treatments that deliver radiation directly to cancer cells.
Retail Bulls Eye $50 By Year-End
Retail sentiment surrounding OKLO remained 'bullish' over the past 24 hours, amid 'high' message volumes.
One user expects the stock to climb to at least $50 by the end of the year. This represents about 85% upside from current levels.View this Stocktwits post
OKLO shares have been under heavy selling pressure this year, slumping more than 67%.
Also read: Lithium Americas Raises Flagship Project Cost Estimate By $900M – CEO Says Phase 1 Completion Targeted For Late 2027
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