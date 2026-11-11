Worldwide Communication Service Providers (CSP) Directory: Mnos And Mvnos, 2026-2030 Coverage Of 1,400+ Mnos & Mvnos And More Than 11,600 Contacts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Worldwide Communication Service Providers (CSP) Directory, Covering both MNOs & MVNOs, Globally 2026-2030" has been added tooffering.

The report provides telecom service providers, technology vendors and industry partners with detailed intelligence on communication service providers (CSPs), including Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs). Covering more than 1,400 operators across over 217 countries, it supports organizations seeking to identify opportunities, evaluate operator requirements and connect with influential telecom decision-makers worldwide.

Designed for companies that conduct business with mobile operators, the report combines global operator data with market analysis for the 2026-2030 period. Its expanded design includes nearly three times the number of management contacts available in the older edition. Drawing on 20 years of industry experience, the publication has helped telecom vendors, network specialists and service providers establish valuable connections and pursue commercial collaborations across international markets.

Comprehensive MNO and MVNO intelligence

The report is divided into dedicated MNO and MVNO sections, enabling users to research relevant operators efficiently. It includes an industry snapshot with market size data, key developments, leading participants, analyst recommendations and forecasts for 2026-2030.



Operator information: Registered name, brand, operating region and network portfolio, including 2G, 3G, LTE, 4G, 5G and LTE-Advanced technologies.

Business intelligence: Subscriber numbers, market share, ownership, group information, network penetration, available technologies and corporate contact details.

Executive contacts: CXO, management, decision-makers and influencers responsible for strategic, technical and commercial activities.

Online presence: Operator websites and URLs for further company research. Delivery formats: PDF and Excel files suitable for research, business development and integration into existing workflows.

Expanded coverage for the 2026-2027 edition

The 2026-2027 edition offers worldwide coverage of 1,400+ MNOs and MVNOs and includes more than 11,600 CXO/ Management/ Decision-making contacts. This represents up to 300% more contacts than the older edition, giving telecom companies broader access to relevant leadership and management teams.

The contact information is presented in accordance with applicable anti-spam US Law and European GDPR requirements. A new user friendly PDF and easy to integrate XLS design improves navigation, data review and internal use. Detailed executive summaries and answers to key industry questions also provide a clear assessment of the worldwide CSP market through 2030.

Supporting global telecom business development

The report is intended for organizations that sell products, platforms or professional services to MNOs and MVNOs. Relevant users include network enablers, hubbing partners, interconnection usage providers, roaming partners, handset manufacturers, infrastructure service providers and chipset providers.

It also supports core solution vendors, digitalisation experts, consultants, 4G/5G specialists, value-added service providers, reconciliation service providers, MVNOs, artificial intelligence companies, event organizers and networking businesses. Sales, marketing, partnership and strategy teams can use the data to prioritize target accounts, research operator capabilities, identify suitable contacts and plan market entry initiatives.

By consolidating global CSP market intelligence, operator profiles and senior management contacts into one resource, the report helps telecom businesses reduce research time and approach prospective partners with more relevant information. Its extensive geographic reach and structured datasets make it a practical resource for lead generation, competitive analysis, partnership development and long-term growth within the global telecommunications industry.

Key Topics Covered

Executive SummaryQuestions Answered by the ReportAfrica MNO Directory 2026-2027Asia-Pacific (Including Australia & New Zealand) MNO Directory 2026-2027Europe MNO Directory 2026-2027Latin America MNO Directory 2026-2027Middle East MNO Directory 2026-2027North America MNO Directory 2026-2027

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