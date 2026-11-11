AKC And FCM Dog Shows Celebrate Purebred Dogs Across Borders With 2,856 Entries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®) and the Federación Canófila Mexicana (FCM) will bring exhibitors together in Mexico City for four days of all-breed and specialty dog shows, November 12–15. The shows have drawn 2,856 entries, including more than 600 for each of the four all-breed shows and 333 across the specialties.

These shows will offer exhibitors a unique opportunity to experience an AKC dog show without leaving Mexico. Dogs will compete under AKC rules, with AKC judges evaluating them according to AKC breed standards, and eligible dogs will have the opportunity to earn points toward an AKC Championship. This is the first event of its kind in the world, and the AKC is honored to support the FCM as it helps launch this groundbreaking opportunity for exhibitors and the sport of purebred dogs.

Together, the AKC and FCM are creating a new opportunity for the global dog community to come together in Mexico City, bringing exhibitors, breeders, judges and dog enthusiasts together to celebrate their shared passion for dogs while experiencing the AKC sport in a new way.

“The Federación Canófila Mexicana has built an exceptional community around the sport of purebred dogs, and we are honored to support them as they host this historic event,” said Gina M. DiNardo, AKC President and CEO.“FCM's commitment to excellence, its exhibitors and the sport will be on full display throughout these shows. We are proud to support FCM and bring the AKC experience to Mexico, creating a new opportunity for the dog community to come together, compete and celebrate the dogs we all love.”

Over four days in Mexico City, breeders, exhibitors and judges from across the world will renew friendships, share their expertise and celebrate the distinctive qualities of the breeds they love. The event will reflect the power of international collaboration and the shared commitment of kennel clubs to create new opportunities for the dog community. It will also demonstrate what is possible when organizations work together to expand the sport while maintaining the standards and traditions that make dog shows so meaningful.

The American Kennel Club is deeply committed to supporting the FCM and working with kennel clubs around the world to create more opportunities for exhibitors, strengthen relationships across borders and grow the sport of purebred dogs.

And you can be part of the celebration from wherever you are!

Tune in LIVE on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. Mexico City time (4:30 p.m. ET) on AKC.tv and the AKC's YouTube channel for special coverage from Mexico City. The broadcast will be simulcast in both Spanish and English, bringing the excitement of these historic shows to the global dog community.

Don't miss it, and join us in celebrating the dogs, the people and the sport that bring us together.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 4,900 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 28,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit .

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook and follow us on Instagram @americankennelclub

Contact: B. Munden

Phone: 212.696.8220

Email:...