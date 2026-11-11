Global Network Service Providers (Csps/Nsps), Mnos, And Mvnos Directory 2026-2030 With Over 11,600 Executive Contacts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global MNO and MVNO intelligence with trusted access to decision-makers, GDPR-compliant contacts, market insights, and user-friendly PDF and Excel formats

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Worldwide Network Service Providers (CSPs/NSPs) Directory (covering both MNOs & MVNOs) 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides telecom service providers, technology vendors and strategic partners with detailed intelligence on mobile network operators (MNOs) and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) worldwide. Designed to support business development across the global telecommunications market, it enables organizations to identify prospective partners, reach influential decision-makers and evaluate commercial opportunities within communication service provider businesses.

Featuring a redesigned structure and almost three times as many management contacts as the previous edition, the report covers more than 1,400 operators across over 217 countries. It draws on 20 years of industry experience connecting telecom vendors with mobile operators, CSPs and NSPs, helping facilitate business relationships, partnerships and commercial collaborations.

Comprehensive MNO and MVNO market intelligence

The report is divided into two primary sections covering MNOs and MVNOs. It combines global telecom market analysis with operator-level business data and executive contact information. Coverage includes:



Industry analysis: Market size, key developments, leading companies, strategic recommendations and forecasts for 2026-2030.

Operator profiles: Registered company name, operating brand, geographic region and network portfolio, including 2G, 3G, LTE, 4G, 5G and LTE-Advanced.

Business intelligence: Subscriber numbers, market share, ownership, group affiliations, network penetration, available technologies and corporate contact details.

Digital presence: Verified company websites and relevant URLs.

Executive contacts: CXO, management, decision-making and industry influencer contacts. Delivery formats: PDF and Excel files designed for research, outreach and integration into internal business systems.

Expanded global telecom operator coverage

The 2026-2027 edition includes more than 11,600 CXO, management and decision-making contacts, representing an increase of up to 300% compared with the previous edition. Its worldwide coverage encompasses both established and emerging telecom markets, giving users access to actionable information on more than 1,400 MNO and MVNO businesses.

The contact data is prepared in accordance with applicable anti-spam US Law and European GDPR requirements. The redesigned PDF supports efficient research and review, while the Excel format enables users to organize, filter and integrate operator information into sales, marketing, partnership and market intelligence workflows.

Detailed executive summaries address important questions affecting the worldwide MNO and MVNO market through 2030. These insights help users assess network development, technology adoption, competitive positioning and partnership potential across multiple regions.

Who should use the report?

The report is intended for companies seeking to establish or expand commercial relationships with MNOs, MVNOs, CSPs and NSPs. Relevant users include network enablers, hubbing partners, interconnection usage providers, roaming partners, handset manufacturers, infrastructure service providers, chipset providers, core network solution companies and digitalisation specialists.

It also supports consultants, 4G/5G specialists, value-added service providers, reconciliation service providers, AI companies, event organizers, networking companies and other telecom service providers. Sales, strategy, partnership, market research and business development teams can use the data to prioritize prospects, identify key executives and strengthen global outreach.

By combining telecom operator profiles, market forecasts, network technology data and senior management contacts in one resource, the report offers a practical foundation for informed decision-making. Organizations can use it to accelerate lead generation, evaluate target markets, develop partnerships and pursue new opportunities across the global telecommunications industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryQuestions Answered by the ReportAfrica MNO Directory 2026-2027Asia-Pacific (Including Australia & New Zealand) MNO Directory 2026-2027Europe MNO Directory 2026-2027Latin America MNO Directory 2026-2027Middle East MNO Directory 2026-2027North America MNO Directory 2026-2027

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